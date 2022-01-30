New York’s unlicensed street vendors tired of fines

The thousands of unlicensed street vendors in New York, who far from the most touristic streets of Manhattan offer all kinds of food, from Mexican tamales to Egyptian pinchitos, are tired of the continuous fines they receive and want their situation to be regulated.

Despite the snow and cold that make the city shiver these days, Ecuadorian women Gladis and Jenny have been working since five in the morning in Plaza de Corona, in the neighborhood of Queens, selling tamales, champurrados, rice pudding and coffee to the early risers of the place.

“Sometimes they have taken our food, they have thrown it at us, although they have not done anything about the pandemic here. nothing. And based on this I maintain it,” Gladis tells Efe, who protects herself from the snow with a beach umbrella.

They have been on a war footing since the outbreak of covid-19 and last Thursday, about 200 gathered in the central Herald Square, where commercial 34th Street and Brooklyn intersect, to ask state legislators to support two new Proposals for a law so that all street workers receive a sales permit based on health criteria and not on the current permit granting fee.

“We are raising our voices so that they finally pass that law and give us permits to work with dignity. It is the only job we have to bring a plate of food to our homes,” Clotilde Juárez, a Mexican mother of three children born in the United States.



A haven for undocumented immigrants

Juárez sells chalupas and corn dough snacks in the Queens neighborhood, “rain, shine or snow.” He explains that he started selling on the street two decades ago and that he had left to work in a laundry, but the pandemic crisis left him without a job and pushed him to return to his snack cart.

Clotilde is an undocumented immigrant, like most of the thousands of vendors who make a living selling their wares and food on the streets.

“Everything we do, we do it out of sheer necessity. It’s our last option, because we know that they come and pick up the entire stall, they throw it in the trash, they take us out of the parks, but if you’re a parent you have to do it, you have to pay for food, pay rent,” explains Juárez.

In the last protest, called by the NGO “Street Vendor Project”, State Senator Jessica Ramos took the floor, sponsor of a new bill to speed up the licenses for vendors in New York cities with more than one million inhabitants .

“We have seen for a long time how the current system has penalized these workers, these innovators, these entrepreneurs. (…) Today we are gathered here in Manhattan to make sure that the governor and the mayor listen to us, collaborate and legalize the way our families feed our children and keep our communities thriving,” the legislator said, megaphone in hand.

In January 2021, the New York City Council approved granting an additional 4,000 permits to vendors in a phased manner over the next 10 years, bringing the city to 10,000 legalized street vendors by 2032.

A piece of legislation that, for the councilwoman from the Bronx, Pierina Sánchez, “sounds good, except when we think that we have 20,000 street vendors on the streets today.”

Sánchez, of Dominican origin, recalled that his father arrived in New York as an immigrant in the 1970s and made a living selling on the streets.



license for all

Ramos, for his part, insisted that the new legislation does not seek to grant more licenses, but to establish criteria that guarantee the healthiness of food.

“We need everyone to have permits” so that products can be supervised, to “regulate what is being sold, make sure it is healthy and protect all of us. We have to put order in a system that has not been working,” he added.

Between signs asking for more permits and fewer fines, a vendor pushes a cart that instead of food offers fines and dozens of real sanctions received by many of the workers present.

“This is a symbol of the thousands of sanctions that vendors in New York are receiving,” said Mohamed Attia, director of the NGO organizing the protest, and for whom the current system of street vendor permits “was created under the influence of racism, xenophobia and classism”, alluding to the fact that most of the street vendors are undocumented migrants.

