No more Ice Age? Disney-Fox Loses Rights to Scrat the Squirrel

doremember scratthe squirrel of the Ice Age who was always looking for acorns? well now we might never see her again more in the films, since after a 20 year legal disputeIvy Silberstein, original creator, took away the rights from Disney and Foxso they won’t be able to use it.

Ivy Silverstein or ‘Supersonic’, as they know her, created Scrat in 1999, where after that Fox noticed her work decided to include her in the first movie The ice Age, which premiered in 2002but before that there were already legal problems for this comical character.

The legal dispute with Disney and Fox over Scrat

According to international media reports, Ivy filed a lawsuit by the year 2000-2001 as Fox searched Scrat as a character you own, when in fact she is the one who gave him life. In 2003 ruled that both of them they were co-ownersbut Supersonic would not stay calm.

The creator from Scrat continued with the legal process for years and it was until 2019when Disney and Fox they were already one (remembering that the purchase of the company took place some time ago) that they proposed to reach an agreementso in 2020 it was ruled that she was the sole owner.

Despite the dispute Fox and Disney could still use Scrat, because in all these years they left 5 Ice Age movieseven this January 28 premiered the sixth on Disney +but now it has been announced that full rights belong to Ivy and therefore companies will not be able to use it again.

Will Scrat completely disappear from Ice Age?

According to what was revealed, the existing materials, which are of Ice Age 1 through 5will remain samebecause until those years they were still ‘co-owners’ of the squirrel, but in the sixth installment no longer appears, as commented.

Disney and Fox even They had prepared a Scrat spin-off where would they do it his own miniseries giving it the prominence that fans have been asking for years, but now the project is paused. In general, there are many shorts starring this character.

