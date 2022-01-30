North Korea launches longest-range missile since 2017

What would motivate North Korea’s missile tests? 1:13

(CNN) — North Korea fired what is believed to be its longest-range ballistic missile since 2017 on Sunday, sending what analysts said could be an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) into waters off the coast of North Korea. east of the Korean peninsula.

Both the South Korean and Japanese governments reported the launch, with officials in Tokyo saying the missile reached a height of 2,000 kilometers with a range of 800 kilometers.

“If the missile were fired at normal apogee, its range would be 3,500 to 5,500 kilometers, making it an intermediate-range ballistic missile and North Korea’s longest test since 2017,” he told CNN on Sunday. Joseph Dempsey, a research associate for defense and military analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

A US assessment also found that the launch was an IRBM, most likely a KN 17, also known as a Hwasong 12, according to a US official with direct knowledge.

An IRBM could attack the US territory of Guam in the Pacific Ocean.

At least six ballistic missiles fired this year

Sunday’s launch is Pyongyang’s sixth ballistic missile launch in 2022 and seventh missile launch overall.

Kim Jong Un’s regime steps up its missile tests in 2022 and has said it will bolster its defenses against the United States and consider “resuming all temporarily suspended activities,” according to North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency.

Dempsey noted that Sunday’s release shows that North Korea could be doing just that.

“Following their 2018 self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear tests, they have limited tested short-range (SRBM) and medium-range (MRBM) ballistic missiles,” Dempsey said. “Earlier this month [Corea del Norte] stated that they were going to re-examine the restart of previously suspended activities.”

The point of all the recent evidence is that Kim “has a desire to test his inventory” and doesn’t care if the United States sees it, the US official said.

Sunday’s test may also be related to South Korea’s military exercise schedule, the official said.

On Thursday, North Korea fired what were supposed to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the seas off the nation’s east coast.

Two days before that, he fired what were believed to be cruise missiles into the same waters.

On January 17, Pyongyang tested “tactical guided missiles,” which are short-range ballistic missiles, the KCNA said.

North Korea claimed to have successfully tested hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11, and then what were supposed to be short-range ballistic missiles from a train car on January 14.

Pyongyang is prohibited by international law from developing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

After the railcar test, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman admonished Washington for its stance against Pyongyang’s weapons development. “If the United States takes such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take a stronger and more accurate reaction,” the spokesman said, referring to the country by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In a recent statement by KCNA, a spokesman defended North Korea’s right to beef up its weapons, saying its “recent development of new-type weapons was just part of its efforts to modernize its national defense capability.”