NY Daily COVID Cases Drop More Than 50% From Last Week – NBC New York (47)

Cases of the Omicron variant continue to decline in New York, now halving in a week, according to state data released by the governor on Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 12,332 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from a total of 27,643 tests reported on the same day last week. That represents a 55% decrease.

“We are getting through this winter surge and we know what to do. We know how to handle this. No one is more resilient in this country than New Yorkers,” Hochul said in his weekend press release.

The signs continue to be encouraging after Ómicron arrived in the state and hit previous records.

But now, with the state’s positivity rate falling to nearly 5%, and the seven-day average not far off, things just keep getting better.

Hospitalizations are also on a downward trend. Often seen as a lagging indicator, but important for tracking variant power, hospitalizations a week ago were well over 10,000. By Saturday, that number had dropped by nearly 3,000.

“So let’s use the tools: vaccines, boosters and masks.”