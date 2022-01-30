NYC Mayor Shares His Favorite Sledding Hills – NBC New York (47)

New Yorkers took to their favorite hills to sled on the snow a day after a powerful winter storm hit New York City.
To mark the occasion, the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, listed some of his favorite places to do this winter activity.
In a series of tweets posted Sunday, the new mayor made sure to list a handful of hills in each of the five boroughs. And as former president Brooklyn described it as the “best” place to go sledding.
“Wherever you go in the hills today, bundle up, stay safe, and have fun!” Adams tweeted.
Here’s a rundown of his favorite places:
THE BRONX
- Crotone Park
- Van Cortland Park
- Shoelace Park
BROOKLYN
- Prospect Park
- Owl’s Head Park in Bay Ridge
- Fort Greene Park
queens
- Kissena Park
- crocheron
- astoria-park
STATEN ISLAND
- Latourette
- Dead Man’s Hill at Silver Lake
- Slosson Avenue in Clove Lakes
MANHATTAN
- Inwood Hill Park
- Highbridge Park
- Morningside Park
Adams said everyone knows the “legendary spots” in Central Park, so he offered a few other suggestions for sledding adventurers.