NYC Mayor Shares His Favorite Sledding Hills – NBC New York (47)

New Yorkers took to their favorite hills to sled on the snow a day after a powerful winter storm hit New York City.

To mark the occasion, the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, listed some of his favorite places to do this winter activity.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday, the new mayor made sure to list a handful of hills in each of the five boroughs. And as former president Brooklyn described it as the “best” place to go sledding.

“Wherever you go in the hills today, bundle up, stay safe, and have fun!” Adams tweeted.

Here’s a rundown of his favorite places:

THE BRONX

Crotone Park

Van Cortland Park

Shoelace Park

BROOKLYN

Prospect Park

Owl’s Head Park in Bay Ridge

Fort Greene Park

queens

Kissena Park

crocheron

astoria-park

STATEN ISLAND

Latourette

Dead Man’s Hill at Silver Lake

Slosson Avenue in Clove Lakes

MANHATTAN

Inwood Hill Park

Highbridge Park

Morningside Park

Adams said everyone knows the “legendary spots” in Central Park, so he offered a few other suggestions for sledding adventurers.