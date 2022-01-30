NYC offers free tax advice

With the start of tax filing season, the city government is offering free services for New Yorkers who need help filing.

This is how Elina Tatis, senior officer of NYC Free Tax Prep programs explains it: “That they are of high quality prepared by professionals who are certified by the IRS office and these services are completely free.”

The program called Free Tax Preparation is a tax relief program for families and individuals who earned $72,000 or less in 2021.

The service would help these people keep their full refund through tax credits like the child tax credit , where they received a monthly income that can be claimed when filing their taxes. Families who do so will receive up to $3,000 depending on the age of each child.

Access to people with ITIN.

“Have the tax credits that correspond to them according to their income and their different needs,” explains Tatis.

Credits like Earned Income Tax and the one of Dependent child care are also included. And they will receive an increase in value that helps people claim between $6,000 and $8,000.

The IRS accepts tax returns through April 18. In addition, anyone will be able to claim their taxes for three years in advance and will have the help service to do so.

And according to what this official explains: “There is still time. This city program has trainers who can help you fill in the years backwards.”

Tax preparation services can be accessed in person and virtually. People with a social security and an ITIN number will have this access.

“They should not be afraid to claim because they have all their rights, even for people who do not have their documentation, there are also options,” Tatis details.

Interested individuals can call 311 and say the password ‘tax preparation’ and can also visit the website: nyc.gov/taxprep