Outrage with the Ministry of Health for the treatment of the MIR

General concern. The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Girona (UdG) has stated “conclusively and unequivocally” its “indignation” at the treatment given to graduates in the MIR evaluation of this weekend. The point is that the Ministry of Health has prohibited access to tests to people who present any symptoms of covid-19, directly diagnosed with the disease or who are in quarantine for having been in close contact, without any alternative or right. to any extraordinary call. In other words, those people who have finished their degree and who have now wanted to take this important exam have not been able to do so if they have been recent victims of this sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which, although it is declining, continues to explode.

This outrage is widespread among medical schools across the country and their graduates. This is confirmed by the Minister of Research and Universities, Gemma Geis (Junts), who has assured that she shares the dissatisfaction of the UdG and has considered that “the bases of the MIR tests would have to provide for a court of incidents for applicants affected by the covid“. “We are coordinating with the Ministry of Health to convey our concern,” the minister announced on social networks. Geis’s party has also said that this situation is “unacceptable.” “From Junts we denounce that the Ministry of Health has not foreseen any accredited system so that applicants to the MIR 2022 positive for covid-19 can take the exam,” they denounced in a tweet made from the profile of the Health sector.

The president of the Council of Medical Associations of Catalonia (CCMC), Jaume Padrós, has criticized that Health “has fallen asleep” much. “I formally ask you on behalf of the CCMC to find an alternative for those affected. The current situation aggravated by the lack of professionals justifies an immediate solution even more,” he said on Twitter. Something with which the Minister of Universitats agrees, who has joined Padrós’ request. “The right to the MIR exam must be guaranteed to applicants affected by covid. Health is a shame,” he charged.

For its part, Some 3,017 Catalan students have taken the tests this weekend to get a place in specialized health training in medicine, pharmacy, nursing, psychology, chemistry, biology and physics. Let us remember that, for yet another year, the Ministry of Health has not offered any alternative to applicants to the MIR infected with covid, who will have to wait a year to be able to take the test. In Catalonia, the students have been divided into 58 tables in Barcelona and nine in Girona. The ministry has increased the number of places for the third consecutive year and has offered 10,634, 385 more than last year. A total of 28,714 have applied, of which 3,017 have come to Catalonia: 1,827 candidates for medicine, 549 for psychology, 423 for nursing, 116 for pharmacy, five for chemistry and nineteen for physics.