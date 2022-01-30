Panama 5, Colombia 6 in the Caribbean Series

Harold Ramirez singled to Brayan Buelvas and the Barranquilla Caimans they left on the ground the Los Santos Astronautsin the match between both teams in the morning session, on the second day of the Caribbean SeriesSanto Domingo 2022.

A home run by Carlos Arroyo in the bottom of the first inning scored the first run of the game and put Colombia ahead 1-0. In the fourth inning Panama tied the score 1-1. Colombia took advantage again in the bottom of the fifth, Andrés Angulo scored led by Tsung-Che Cheng, when he failed in a fielder’s choice.

The Colombians scored one more in the closing of the seventh, scored on the legs of Mauricio Ramos, driven in by Cheng, who hit a single to the left wing. In the top of the eighth Olmo Rosario drove in Jhonny Yussett Santos and then came a single by Ivan Herrera who drove in two laps that gave Panama a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the eighth Colombia tied the actions at four laps.

At the end of the ninth, Colombia again leveled the scoreboard at five laps, with an RBI hit by Carlos Martínez.

Manaurys Correa opened for Panama and Elkin Alcalá for Colombia. Both left without decision; Alcalá pitched 4.0 innings in which he allowed four hits, one earned run, two walks and didn’t strike out any of the 15 batters he faced. Correa lost after 4.1 innings, four hits, two earned returns, one walk and five strikeouts. He allowed a home run.

Sugar Ray Marimon (1-0,0.00) was the winning pitcher and Abdiel Oscar Saldaña (0-1, 9.0) lost.

Results in the Caribbean Series Colombia is 2-1 and Panama 1-1 Puerto Rico 2, Panama 3 Colombia 6, Venezuela 1 Dominican 3, Mexico 2 Panama 5, Colombia 6