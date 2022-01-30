Performance tests show that the Lightyear One solar electric car is the “most efficient in the world”, even in adverse conditions (VIDEO)

29 Jan 2022 17:37 GMT

Its first production will start in the middle of this year.

The Dutch solar electric vehicle company Lightyear published last Thursday the results of the most recent tests on its flagship car, the Lightyear One, in which the aerodynamics, the performance of the tires and the efficiency of the car at high speeds were verified. .

During tests, it accelerated to 130 km/h, compared to 85 km/h in previous tests. The weather conditions were cooler this time, with a temperature of around 10ºC.

In addition, Lightyear’s engineering team reported energy consumption as low as 141 Wh/km, which the company says is significantly lower than the 211 Wh/km average recorded for comparable electric vehicles.

On the other hand, despite the adverse conditions, the car has a range of more than 400 kilometers.

“The most efficient car in the world”

“We are producing the most efficient car in the world to date. In any climate. At any speed,” declared signature as a result of the tests.

“Compared to other vehicles right now, the Lightyear One can drive one and a half times longer than one. […] with the same battery size,” explained the firm’s vehicle test coordinator, Megan Parfitt.

First production of the Lightyear One will begin in the middle of this year.

