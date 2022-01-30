Pibe Valderrama: The fans don’t touch’: dart to James Rodríguez – International Soccer – Sports

Complicated situation in Colombian territory facing the Qatar World Cup. After the 0-1 defeat against Peru, Reinaldo Wheel and theirs were a foot and a half out of the world championship. This added to the six games without scoring a goal, three at home and the others as a visitor.

After the match, the fans said goodbye to the group with whistles and insultsSome even threw bottles and cans from the stands. situation they criticized James Rodriguez Y John William Square.

This Saturday, Carlos Valderrama, historical emblem of the National Team, was reported on its YouTube channel with the recount of what day 15 of the South American qualifiers left. Upon arriving in Colombia, he kept nothing to himself.

That is the truth, we cannot deceive ourselves. The one who won 20 points, Peru won, had one and scored one. We play bad. When you play bad, you lose.

“There are definitive matches, this was to achieve classification. That is the truth, we cannot deceive ourselves. The one who won 20 points, Peru won, had one and scored one. We play bad. When you play badly, you lose”, he began by saying.

Although the panorama is completely dark, the ‘Pibe’ affirmed that “we are optimistic until the end”. He recalled that in the call, except Juan Fernando Quintero due to injury, “no one was missing” because it was a duel “for the greats” and they themselves “have to get up”.

As for the accounts, it was clear: “Colombia, 17 points, my brother in the sixth. He got tough, brave. We don’t depend on each other and when one depends on another, he’s screwed. And now we depend on others. You have to beat Argentina… it’s not impossible because it’s football”.

And finally, the mythical ’10’ left a message for the current ’10’ of the national team, James Rodríguez. Valderrama was accurate in saying that “the fans do not touch”.

“When you play badly they whistle you. Applause must be earned, whistles are also earned. The fans do not touch, I send them the message at once. When you play well, the fans applaud; when he plays poorly, he has to eat the whistles. We played bad we are far from the World Cup. When you are on the ground, you have to get up so we will see what we are made of, ”she concluded.

