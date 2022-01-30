Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture to unite Manchester United

He wants to put an end to the rumors of a divided locker room

LRumors of a split in the locker room Man Utd have increased in the last season. But it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to clear up any doubts about a conflict and unite his teammates regardless of age.

And it is that according to information from the newspaper The Sun,CR7 has made the decision to join the Red Devils WhatsApp group. The attacker has found a way to get closer to the youngsters and in an effort to have more camaraderie, now has been in charge of maintaining greater communication.

The media points out that Cristiano at least joined none of the groups that footballers have, especially where the youngest are. So that now he sends jokes through messages and some pranks. It would even have been successful.

In the group where Ronaldo is, they stand out Anthony Elanga, James Garner, Marcus Rashford or Jesse Lingard; who are the ones with whom he maintains the most contact.

The decision came after the player was dissatisfied, because young people did not listen to the advice of experienced people. So he opted to improve the links and seems to have found the solution through text messages.