Protagonist of “The Rich Also Cry” lives a passionate romance behind the scenes

It could be said that in recent times the life of actress Claudia Martín has been like a dramatic soap opera. During 2021 she experienced the great sadness of losing the man she was in love with and with whom she had been married for more than two years, the producer Andrés Tobar.

The breakup was not without controversy, since it was rumored that her husband had been unfaithful to her with the actress Maite Perroni, with whom she now has a solid love relationship. The couple confirmed their romance with a romantic post together. However, they denied any type of infidelity.

“When life gives you the opportunity to start over, do not hesitate to ask from the depths of your heart what your soul longs to find; this will never cease to amaze you. A few months ago a magazine published a series of lies about us, defamed and caricatured us. We did not talk about the subject before because we were acting legally, but today, our lawyers allowed us to do so, ”was part of what the criticized lovebirds explained on the occasion.

For her part, Claudia Martín remained stoic, and at the time she only asked to live her difficult moment in private. “I want to thank all the people who have supported me at this time. I want to inform you that Andrés and I are separated. I am going through a very painful process and for this reason, I would like to live it in private in the company of my loved ones, “he wrote in an official statement that he uploaded to his Instagram.

Today, just months after the breakup, life smiles at the 32-year-old Mexican actress. The new version of Televisa’s telenovela “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran” is about to premiere, a production that promises to be a success and in which the actress embodies the main character, partnering with none other than Sebastián Rulli.

In addition to his professional success, Martín found love again and he did it no less than at work. Through an Instagram post, he revealed that he is in a love relationship with an actor who is part of the cast of the announced Televisa production.

“With you 🖤🖤”, she wrote when uploading a photo where she looks very caramelized with her new partner, actor Hugo Catalán. Then, in one of her Instagram stories, she shared a photo where she appears happily hugging the actor, and explained to her followers how her love story came about.

“Several years ago we participated in a series as co-workers… Until now I knew him as a person,” he said. Immediately her loyal followers filled her with good wishes and congratulations. One of the first was his co-star, actor Sebastián Rulli. “Congratulations friend! To live Love to the fullest!!”, he wrote.

While his followers were happy to see their diva in love again. “Now there is one who is at her level, just as handsome and talented”, “Love her and respect her, you get a woman, you can see what a beautiful person she is inside and out”, and “No, well, yes, she is very better than the ex You deserve that precious, someone of your level ”, were some of the comments.