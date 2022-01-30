Puello Herrera reveals the next 4 Caribbean Series venues; in 2024 it will be in Miami

The Commissioner of Professional Baseball of the Caribbean Lic. Juan Francisco Puello Herrera officially presented this Saturday the venues and dates of the maximum baseball show in the region in the period 2023-2027 and together with the Miami Marlins they launched the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series event.

At a press conference during the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series, Puello Herrera made the official announcement, letting it be known that “in 2023 the contest will be held in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2024 the Series will return to Miami, United States; in 2025 to Mexicali, Mexico, the following year to Puerto Rico and in 2027 again to Mexico, but in the city of Hermosillo.”

In the meeting with the journalists present in the Dominican capital, Mr. Adam Jones Chief Strategy Officer of the Miami Marlins, announced the details of what the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series will be.

The Chief of Strategic Operations of the major league team surprised the attendees by showing a video presentation about Miami 2024, including a participation by Derek Jeter, Member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame and Executive Director of the Miami Marlins, inviting to follow the incidents of what will surely be a magnificent event in Miami.

Among other particularities of the competition, Jones released extensive details about the conditions that make Miami and the “loanDepot park” the perfect place for the Caribbean Series, without hiding his emotion at having reached this historic agreement with the Confederation and their Leagues to host the Caribbean tournament in 2024.

Before finishing the press conference, Adam Jones took a space to present a gift from the Miami Marlins to the Presidents of the participating leagues in the Santo Domingo 2022 tournament.