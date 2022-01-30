Quintero’s message to Colombia with ‘pulla’ included the fans

Midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, who was currently in the news after his return to River Plate from China, He sent all his support to the teammates of the Colombian National Team and a strong message to the fans of the Tricolor who do not stop the criticism for the 1-0 defeat against Peru, for the date of the Qualifiers.

The Metropolitano de Barranquilla was a tremendous cauldron after the final whistle, since the result leaves Colombia very far from the last direct quota with nine points to play, a scenario that forces the Colombian team to add the 9 possible and expect more results to help at least chase the playoffs. Against Argentina they play a final.

It must go out to all or nothing in Córdoba, against an Argentina that has several casualties and will have some changes in the midfield. It is precisely there where Juan Fernando Quintero is, who was not summoned by Reinaldo Rueda due to prevention after a blow in the friendly with Honduras.

“Get off and I’ll ride… With all of you guys. Worse things have happened to us and we always come out ahead”, was what Juan Fernando Quintero wrote in a state on Instagram where he appears with a shirt of the Colombian National Team. The team is already in Argentina and is preparing the crucial game for date 16.