Rafael Nadal conquers the Australia Open and surpasses Djokovic and Federer

Rafael Nadal managed to beat the Russian Daniil Medvédev to be crowned at the Australia Open and win his 21st Grand Slam

AUSTRALIA — In an epic final that will go down in tennis history, the Spaniard Rafael Nadal overcame the loss of the first two sets against the Russian Daniel Medvedev to win the Australian Open 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 and become the first player in history to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

“It has been one of the most emotional feats of my career. It’s incredible, a month and a half I didn’t know if I was going to play tennis again and now I’m here with this trophy”, he commented after finishing the match, after one in the morning and which lasted five hours and 25 minutes of play.

Rafael Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam. EFE

The Spaniard completed one of the most unlikely feats in the history of the sport after reaching the ‘major aussie’ after six months without competing due to injury and beating the favorite in the final in five sets, which lasted five hours and 24 minutes. Daniel Medvedev, and in this way overcome the barrier of the 20 greats shared with the Swiss Roger Federer and the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

He overcame both the devastating start of the Muscovite, as well as the psychological stumble of losing a second set in which he wasted a favorable 5-3, to end up rediscovering himself with a brilliant tennis that broke down Medvedev in the fifth set.

Nadal became the first player to come back from two sets down in the Australian Open final since local Roy Emerson in 1965.

an imperial Medvedev initially reduced to Nadal to a timid tennis version after adding a single service game, the inaugural one that lasted seven minutes, without conceding a break ball.



The Balearic’s insistence with his high forehand over an annihilating backhand from the Russian that kept the sixth seed away from any position to do damage on the court did not work. At the beginning of the second, Nadal energetically celebrated a point for the first time in five games and restored the illusion to an enthusiastic audience to witness the ‘slam’ title number 21.

Could intimidate cold service Medvedev when the scoreboard looked 3-1, after taking the rally longer than they had been in the match, with an exchange of up to forty shots.

Both tennis players kept their serves and sent the game to a tiebreaker game in which the current champion of the New York ‘major’ scored it by saving and winning two mini-breaks of disadvantage. Nadal accumulated 14 winners and 20 unforced errors in the second set, which were overshadowed by his opponent’s 17 and 13.

The 20-big champion missed a break ball in the first game of the third set and both tennis players shielded their services in the first few games. Medvedev continued to disrupt Nadal’s plan to shorten the points with net runs by racking up endless passers on both flanks.

In the fourth set, Nadal progress was made by breaking when the scoreboard looked 1-1 and the Russian, who seemed exhausted after receiving medical treatment on his thigh, revived by replying with another ‘break’.

Finally, the Spaniard got a crucial 15-40 with his serve, with the 4-3 in his favor that would end up being vital to take the second set point he had, with a love serve.

In the final set, when everything seemed ready for the sentence after an unexpected turn in favor of Nadal, the Muscovite took a 30-0 return to execute a break that caused a timid smile of despair on Nadal’s face.

However, the determination of the sixth favorite did not loosen and he intimidated Medvedev again to put on a platter a 21st title that would end up sealing by confirming a brilliant service game, which he closed with a cross volley.

He threw the racket, kicked the ball into the stands and celebrated with his fist to celebrate his status as the best player in history with the most Grand Slam titles.

He approached the net to congratulate Medvedev’s titanic effort, which once again proved his candidacy to dominate the circuit in the coming years, and went to merge into a hug with each of his team members.

He became the fourth person with the most titles of Grand Slam in a list led by the Australian Margaret Court with 24, the American Serena Williams with 23 and the German Steffi Graf with 22.

He was also confirmed as the second player in the Open Era, behind the Serbian Djokovic, to win each of the ‘major’ championships twice.

He also became the third oldest tennis player to achieve glory in a ‘slam’ with 35 years and 241 days and was behind the local Ken Rosewall with 37 years and 62 days and Federer with 36 years and 173 days.

After his crowns in the Melbourne Summer Set and the US Open, the Spaniard won the 90th title on the circuit and fell behind Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103) and Lendl (95).

The feat of the Spanish eclipsed the loss of a Djokovic who did not contest the competition after the Australian government canceled his visa for the second time, for being considered a threat to the oceanic country’s anti-vaccine community.