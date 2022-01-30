Republicans try to block law that gives immigrants the vote in New York | Immigration | USA Edition

A group of Republican legislators have filed a complaint to block the New York City law that allows immigrants residing in the city to vote in municipal elections and which came into force last Sunday.

The complaint, presented yesterday before the Supreme Court of Albany (capital of the state of New York), has been signed by 17 Republican legislators from the city, who consider that such a law “has the ultimate goal of suppressing all the lines (that separate) citizens from non-citizens,” New York Republican caucus chairman Nick Langworthy said in a statement.

“We promised to use every legal instrument in our arsenal to block this unconstitutional and anti-American law,” Langworthy said. “The law is clear and the ethics even clearer: we must not let citizens of other countries vote in our elections, period.”

Another of the signatories, Staten Island District President Vito Fossella, noted that the law “is a slap in the face of every American citizen, born or naturalized (and) an insult to every immigrant who has followed the law, taken classes of citizenship and sworn allegiance to our nation.

The law, approved last December and endorsed de facto by the new mayor Eric Adams, who was sworn in on January 1 and who had until Sunday to veto it, will allow almost 900,000 people to be added to the census of New York voters, a large part of them immigrants of Latin origin.

According to the text of the law, these new voters will be able to elect their mayor, councilors and other local positions, but they will still not be able to participate in state or federal elections.

For Langworthy, “with only two weeks in office, Adams is already bowing down to his radical municipality”, alluding to the more moderate character of the mayor, located on the right wing of the Democratic Party.

The new Councilor for Transport with the Adams administration, Ydanis Rodríguez, who has been the great promoter of this law, said yesterday that with the entry into force of the legislative text “it is a historic moment for New York and for democracy.”