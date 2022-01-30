Robinson Canó drives in three runs and guides the Dominicans to victory over Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series

Santo Domingo – Robinson Canó drove in three runs and Puerto Rico’s defense failed at a key moment for the Dominican Republic to beat the Puerto Ricans 5-3 on Saturday in the second day of this Caribbean Series.

With the reverse, Caguas Creoles they fell to a 0-2 mark, while the Gigantes del Cibao improved to 2-0.

The Puerto Ricans will return to the field this Sunday to face the Navegantes de Magallanes from Venezuela starting at 3:00 pm with the urgency of winning a victory. Venezuela enters the game with a 1-1 record.

The Dominican Republic has won five games in a row against the Puerto Ricans in the Caribbean tournament since 2019.

Canó was pure poison for the Criollos from the first inning. His big hit came in the seventh inning with the bases loaded as he drove in two runs with a single and extended the lead to 4-1. An error by Jancarlos Cintrón extended the inning and allowed Canó’s turn.

The timely batting of the Puerto Ricans was not present on the night either.

The jubilation took over the stands early, when the hosts quickly attacked starter Eric Stout for two runs in the opening inning.

After one out, Hanser Alberto singled and All-Star Robinson Cano followed with a triple to left-center field to bring Alberto home. Kelvin Gutiérrez received a free ticket and Marcell Ozuna he hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Cano with the second run of the game.

The Criollos wasted opportunities to score runs in the first and fifth innings against left-hander Raúl Valdés. On both occasions they left two men in circulation. In the fifth, they even put runners on third and second base with one out, but Edwin Diaz struck out and Johneshwy Fargas flied out to right.

It was not until the sixth lap that the first race came to close the scoreboard, 2-1. With David Vidal at first, Danny Ortiz doubled to left with two outs to get him to the plate. Immediately, Valdés was relieved by Ryan Kussmaul and Roberto “Bebo” Pérez was eliminated with a hit to second base.

After giving up the runs in the first inning, left-hander Stout tightened his arm and silenced the Dominicans. He left the game in the sixth with one out due to a leg injury. He completed 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs with four hits and six strikeouts.

The seventh lap arrived and again the Criollos failed to produce with runners on base. Fargas and TJ Rivera were eliminated with men on second and first base to the delight of the thousands of home fans in the stands. It was the third time in the game that they left two runners on base.

The seventh inning did prove to be lucky for the locals. A costly error by second baseman Jancarlos Cintrón with runners on second and first allowed the Giants to load the bases with one out. Right-hander Carlos Francisco flied out Alberto into foul territory for the second out and walked off the mound as Cano took his turn.

Manager Ramón Vázquez brought in left-hander Nelvin Fuentes and Canó singled to right-hander to drive in two more runs and increase the lead to 4-1. The public already chanted ‘MVP, MVP’ before the turn and the veteran player responded with his second and third RBI of the night.

The Criollos responded in the eighth and closed the score 4-3 with a two-run homer by David Vidal, but the Giants countered with another one in the bottom half of that act, product of an infield single by Ronald Guzmán, who drove in to Ozuna from the antechamber.