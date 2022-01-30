Robots don’t destroy jobs

No. Robots are not going to steal our jobs. An investigation by the NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research) this week breaks the topic that machines will take jobs away from humans, as the most recent (not only economic) literature has warned.

In 2019, according to the study How robots change the world , carried out by Oxford Economics, the implementation of each new industrial robot meant the loss of almost two jobs in Europe. In 2017, two acclaimed MIT economists, Daron Acemoglu and Pascual Restrepo, after examining a historical period of two decades, calculated that on average for each robot that is incorporated into the production process, six jobs are lost. Going back even further, a 2013 paper by Oxford economists Carl Frey and Michael A. Osborne predicted that 47% of US employment was subject to automation risks.

However, the NBER study, signed by Efraim Bemmelech and Michal Zator, has now reached radically different conclusions. After analyzing data from the German labor market, they have shown that the impact of the adoption of robots on employment in various regions and industries is very modest, only -0.03% and in sectors, moreover, where there is some abundance of jobs. These findings suggest that predictions of a transformational impact and large job losses driven by robotization may be unwarranted.

The data indicates that the entry of robots into companies is more powerful when they are faced with labor shortage problems. In other words, given the difficulty in hiring personnel, companies value the implementation of machines.

Therefore, rather than replace the employee, the robots would fill a void. They would allow firms to grow when they have difficulty finding candidates who meet the necessary requirements for certain job offers. And since complex factories need machines, but also skilled workers to supervise them, job stability ultimately improves.

The two researchers note that investment in robots has been overestimated. It is true that today they are sold more than ever: some 300,000 worldwide, almost twice as many as a decade ago.

But, according to their assessments, in the manufacturing sector the percentage of robots over capital expenditure barely reaches 2%, while for the economy as a whole it reaches a tiny 0.3%. In relative terms, robots are a small investment among the many that a company makes. In fact, in Western countries the fever for robotization seems to have cooled off. The only exception is the automotive sector, where there is a high density, but in the rest of the sectors the weight of robotics is still insignificant.

So recent increases in machine adoption have come largely from China and other developing nations that aspire to close the gap with the richest countries. “Investment in robots, although increasing, is still a small part of total investment. The use of robots is almost zero outside the manufacturing industry, and even within it, robotization is very low, except in the automotive sector. There is also no evidence that this situation will change in the near future,” the study states.

The NBER research also compares the impact of robots with the development that the implementation of information technology (IT) has had over the last decades. After a historical review, it is shown that, in 2015, after 20 years of life, investments in robotics continued to have less weight than IT had in 2000, when the internet bubble burst.





And Spain? The country maintains fourth place in installations in the European industrial robotics market (after Germany, Italy and France) and in 2020 it has regained a place in the world ranking of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), to be placed in the tenth position. Our country is coming from a downturn, because it suffered a 15% decrease in 2020, reaching 3,387 installations at levels of six years ago. In terms of density –number of robots installed per 10,000 workers–, Spain exceeds 200, well above the world average.

As far as the labor market is concerned, more than 20% of jobs may end up in the hands of robots and machines, according to the OECD in April 2019. But another investigation focused on the Spanish market from the same year, by Michael Koch, Ilya Manuylov and Marcel Smolka for the CEPR, using data from 1,900 Spanish manufacturing companies over a 27-year period (1990-2016), reached an opposite verdict.

Thanks to robotization, firms become more competitive, grow and hire more

“There is strong evidence that the largest and most productive companies are more likely to implement robots in their production processes, while the most intensive in human capital are less likely to do so. The use of robots generates substantial production gains of around 20%-25% in four years, reduces labor costs between 5 and 7 percentage points and [aquí se encuentra el dato más llamativo] brings net job creation to a rate of 10%. We also see substantial job losses at companies that don’t have robots.”

The reasoning is that thanks to robots, firms become more competitive compared to those that do not have them, which has repercussions on employment: as they grow more, more personnel are hired. Whoever stays behind loses ground and ends up laying off workers.