Robson Conceição wants Martínez to pay for broken dishes

The Brazilian faces the undefeated Xavier Martínez after his controversial defeat against the Super featherweight champion, Óscar Valdez

the brazilian Robson Conceicao He will not look for who did it for him, but who will pay for it this Saturday night against the undefeated Xavier Martinez in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when he returns to the ring after the controversial loss with Oscar Valdez September last year for the world championship super featherweight.

Gold medalist in Rio 2016, Robson will have a solid test against the Californian Martinez, who according to some betting lines is the slight favorite to claim victory in the main event of the Top Rank evening which will be broadcast by Top Rank on ESPN on American soil and ESPN KNOCKOUT in the Latin American territory.

Brazilian Robson Conceição faces undefeated Xavier Martínez in Tulsa, Oklahoma. top rank

Before the scale this Friday none of the protagonists had problems registering 129.6 pounds in the case of the contender, and 129.4 of the undefeated. The one who did have setbacks was the Mexican René Téllez, who could not make the weight and his fight against the Puerto Rican Luis Meléndez fell. The Aztec had scored 137 pounds and the Puerto Rican 131.5 pounds. The fight was scheduled at 132. Now Téllez will face Giovani Cabrera on the main card, while Delante Johnson will face Xavier Madrid for the change that caused the cancellation of the fight between Téllez and Meléndez.

Conceição comes from falling before Oscar Valdez for the championship super featherweight of the World Boxing Council, and although he asked for revenge due to the competitive nature of the contest, in the end they denied him the possibility of going straight to that fight and he will have to seek a resounding victory over Martinez to raise your hand again.

Xavier, for his part, comes from beating fighters like Claudio Marrero and Juan Carlos Burgos, both by way of points. Prior to that, he had racked up seven consecutive knockouts. Without a doubt, it will be the most difficult test that the Californian has faced so far.

On the same card, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali, will return, seeking his fourth victory as a professional and opening a new corner to face Jeremiah Yeager in a fight scheduled for four rounds at a catchweight of 163 pounds.