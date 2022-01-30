Sacramento Kings drop out of contention to acquire Ben Simmons from Philadelphia 76ers, sources say

The Sacramento Kings, one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market and once an eager suitor for Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, have ended their search for a deal with the 76ers for the point guard, sources told ESPN on Friday.

With two weeks to go until the NBA trade deadline of Feb. 10, the Kings believe the asking price for Simmons is too high and there is no path to a deal with the Sixers, sources said.

The Kings, who have lost five straight and sit 13th in the Western Conference, are determined to reshape their roster and remain committed on several other fronts, sources said.

Follow all the action from the 2021-22 NBA season across the ESPN family of channels, including ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. Saturday January 29

• Nets at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 2

• Knicks at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ET

• Nuggets at Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

Sacramento has several players as assets on the market, including forward Harrison Barnes, shooting guard Buddy Hield and center Richaun Holmes.

The Kings’ roster represented one of the Sixers’ best options for a Simmons deal before the trade deadline. Losing them on the market somewhat diminishes the chances of a trade during the season, although the Sixers still believe there are potential avenues to find a deal in the next two weeks, sources said.

With the Kings walking out of talks and sources saying the Brooklyn Nets will reject any offer for James Harden, it becomes a growing possibility that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is willing to take the lead. Simmons talks until the offseason.

Morey and the Sixers continue to believe that the offseason could offer the availability of higher-profile players in the Simmons trade market. Along with free agency, playoff disappointments often give star teams and players a reason to seek a trade, which could offer the Sixers a broader spectrum of options.

The Sixers have said publicly and privately that they are seeking a deal for Simmons that will return a number of pieces that will keep them in contention for the NBA championship.

Simmons is signed through the 2024-25 season, and the Sixers believe that gives them a head start on waiting for a deal. Simmons wanted a change and refused to play, citing mental health reasons, as center Joel Embiid became an MVP favorite while leading the Sixers to a 29-19 start, two games behind first place. Miami.