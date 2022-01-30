Samsung QLED Smart TV with an unbeatable offer: save €230!

On the other hand, another thing that is positive about the Samsung 55Q60T is that it has an operating system that is one of the most advanced that currently exists for smart TVs. You speak of Tizen that offers a user interface that is very easy to use and that, at the same time, allows you to install a good number of Applications (among which there is no lack of those of the most used cloud services, such as Netflix, HBO Max or Spotify). Be careful, you even have many free games available to pass the time.

One of the great virtues that you will find in this Smart TV is that it has a screen of 55 inches that uses a panel QLED . This ensures excellent precision when displaying colors (for this reason it is capable of using high dynamic range content, such as HDR10+). In addition, it is capable of generating a very high brightness thanks to the fact that it integrates Quantum Dot technology, so you can perfectly enjoy anything that has resolution 4K .

An incredible offer for this Samsung

At this time, Amazon has the possibility of saving you 23% of what you would normally have to pay to have this television at home (and, in addition, if you have a Prime account, you do not have to add anything for shipping). The point is that you just have to spend €769 for this 55-inch model, so we are talking about a very interesting bargain for you to renew the TV you have in the living room at home. This is the purchase link that you can use from your computer or phone.

Nothing is missing from this TV

A clear example of what we say is everything that has to do with connectivity. Thus, it has a good number of ports HDMI so you never have to disconnect the console and, in addition, it does not lack the possibility of using accessories without cable, since it also has Bluetooth. Even to access the Internet has both Wifi as with Ethernet, so this TV is perfectly stocked. By the way, it also has the possibility of using the voice assistant Alexa.

Finally, there are a couple of details that should not be overlooked and that can be a clear reason for purchase. The first is that it has technology MultiView, so you can send the screen of your smartphone to the Samsung 55Q60T… In true Chromecast style! The second detail has to do with the dimensions, which are not exaggerated considering the screen size of the TV. They are the following: 123.01 x 78.37 x 24.33 centimeters. Therefore, it will not be difficult for you to find a space for it in the cabinet.

