Service companies are better suited to teleworking

After almost two years of pandemic and the forced implantation of the telecommuting In businesses and homes, remote work is still a conundrum. Low connectivity and investment in technology are challenges that employers must overcome, while reconciling work and personal life is a daily dilemma for many workers.

When the pandemic in EcuadorAs of March 2020, only 14,147 employees were doing their jobs virtually. In January 2022 there were 158,615 teleworkers, according to the Ministry of Labor. The increase was 91%.

For service and trade companies it has been less complicated to adapt to the new modality. The Ministry of Labor registered 1,946 companies that applied remote work at the beginning of the pandemic. 40% belonged to the services sector; 17% to trade; 15% to various professional activities and 28% grouped the rest of the sectors.

Only a handful of companies had previously implemented some form of remote work, allowing them to quickly adapt to virtuality.

In that group is Telefónica Movistar, which has incorporated a hybrid work modality since 2018, that is, its collaborators combined face-to-face work with telecommuting. Four days a week they went to the office and one day they did ‘home-office’.

At the beginning, each collaborator chose the day to do remote work. The schedule in this modality continues to be flexible, that is, each employee decides the time they start their work, he said. Vilma Vallejo, the firm’s Human Resources consultant.

When the pandemic hit, it was not difficult to continue its operations remotely, not only because it was a service company, but because it had already started a transformation to digital. “In terms of connectivity and work tools, we were very well coupled. When the pandemic hit, we quickly adapted to working from home all week,” Vallejo said.

The company’s collaborators have the necessary equipment, connectivity and tools to carry out ‘home-office’ and part of the expenses are covered by the company. Agreements were also reached with employees so that they can acquire ergonomic chairs.

Currently, 93% of the payroll fully telecommute. When the activities are normalized, they will continue to do a hybrid job, since the company considers that coexistence among collaborators is also important.

Other companies have had to adapt to teleworking quickly. the cement plant Unacem – Ecuador, located in Otavalo, had to paralyze its operations at the beginning of the pandemic and transferred essential areas for the business to telecommuting.

After the closure, the cement company began working on a technical protocol and training for the reactivation, both in biosafety issues and in ways to face the challenges of emerging telecommuting, including addressing psychosocial risks, said the company’s Human Resources department.

The company adopted new work schemes and combined face-to-face work and emerging teleworking even in operational technical areas. For example, it implemented a remote work station in the home of one of the control panel operators, so that he can monitor and manage all the operations of the industrial plant, something previously unthinkable, the cement company said. This required an investment that reached USD 2 million for process automation.

Before the pandemic, this company had not considered teleworking as one of its work modalities, but after the experience, the Business Committee is evaluating including the option of remote work for administrative positions within its policy.

Now, there are also companies that have definitely not been able to telecommute despite the pandemic, due to the nature of their business. That’s how they point it out paul viteri, of the Pacific Bouquet company, and Klaus Graetzer, manager of Ecuagarden. For the two flower companies, the confinements represented a challenge since their collaborators cannot stop working in person on the flower farms. The work is manual and the flowers need constant care.

Less than 5% of the personnel working in the industry could do telecommuting, mainly those who are in the administrative part. However, flower growers have not considered having this modality permanently.

After 21 months of the pandemic, telecommuting is not an option for all economic sectors. The latest data provided by Labor is that 7,299 companies currently carry out some type of remote work, of which 45% belong to the service sector; 18, to commerce and the rest belongs to other sectors.

TESTIMONIALS

‘Communication is closer, more effective and fluid in face-to-face work’

Verónica Jiménez, Ph.D in education and new technologies

Verónica Jiménez has had to adapt spaces in her home to feel like an office and be able to do her work. Photo: Diego Pallero / EL COMERCIO

Communication and contact with co-workers is very important for interaction and problem solving, which is why I prefer face-to-face.

But now, due to biosecurity measures, I have to work in a mixed modality and spend time at home.

Before the pandemic, we met every day at the company and worked together. It was easier for us to communicate with colleagues because of the closeness we had. Then we quickly adopted virtuality, because we transferred our work experience to multi-studies, which is related to virtual education.

However, at the beginning it was very difficult for me to adapt to the change. I had to create support routines with my family because I had to simultaneously take care of work, my three children, my mother and grandmother who live with me. For example, as they saw me at home, they sought my attention and support.

It was a very difficult and demanding time. There came a time when I wanted to run away and, in the end, I locked myself in my study so they wouldn’t bother me and I could work.

I think that part of the virtuality It drastically affects working women, especially, since we must continue to be the axis of the home and we can feel overwhelmed by the load.

To cope with teleworking I have had to create a routine, with schedules. With my children I had to promote independence, so that they do not require so much of my help while I work.

In addition, I have a person who helps me with the housework and that lightens the load for me to be able to work from home.

At my work we have established virtual meeting schedules and we have a review list of the activities that we have to accomplish, that helps me to better manage the processes.

In any case, I think that with virtuality my working hours have been greatly extended, since in face-to-face sessions the eight hours are met, sometimes with extra hours, and one returns home and feels the change of space.

It is not the same to finish work and get home to share with the family and show love to our children, than teleworking and seeing all the chaos that the house can turn into, because this generates physical and emotional wear and tear, which can affect performance. labor.

‘With teleworking I can be with my son and have other projects’

María José Pazmiño, audiovisual producer and content creator

María José Pazmiño organizes her work activities to have time to share with her son and accompany him in his growth. Photo: Patricio Terán / EL COMERCIO

Telecommuting has helped me spend more time with my son, something that I value a lot and that gives me the opportunity to be present in his upbringing.

Currently I am in charge of creating digital content for a company that is located in the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, for which I do remote work permanently. Before, I worked in other places that did not have this modality and I had to find someone to take care of my six-year-old son. I paid this person and that was almost half my salary. So, I decided to look for more flexible working options.

Organizing my tasks is a bit complicated. Every day I get up at 06:30, get my son ready, give him breakfast and take him to the school that is close to my house.

When I come back I can have breakfast with my husband and I start working from 09:00 until noon. At that time I start cooking and I’m going to pick up my son from school to have lunch together.

In the afternoon I continue working. The good thing is that my son He is very independent, so when he is at home he plays, paints or goes out to play in the courtyard of the complex where we live.

We also have time to do things together; For example, if he wants to watch a movie, I accompany him while I work.

Actually, my working day is not continuous because while I do my activities I also do the laundry, hang it up or do other household chores. I don’t spend all my time sitting down working in front of the computer.

In any case, I always organize myself to deliver my time jobs. Sometimes I stayed working more than my working hours to compensate for the time I dedicate to other things.

There are also days when I finish my work earlier and dedicate myself to other extra professional activities or spend more time with my family.

I really like the flexibility that telecommuting gives me because I can do other things, without wasting time on transfers or spending money to get around.

I must admit that it has been a bit stressful not being able to share with co-workers in person, although we maintain that dynamic through video calls. My boss is one of my best friends and when we communicate virtually we take the opportunity to talk about work and also about our own issues.

Also, I try to go out with my family after work, to avoid being cooped up in the house. That helps me distract myself and break the routine.

To work remotely, it is recommended to have an adequate space, with a desk and ergonomic chair, that is near the window to receive sun and have an interaction with the outside.

Communication with friends is also recommended, to manage loneliness. Another option is to form groups with people who are experiencing the same situation to share solutions.

The organization is fundamental, for which it is necessary to establish a schedule for work, family and personal activities. There is no need to stress if the plan is not 100% fulfilled.