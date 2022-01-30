Snow and strong winds over NYC during its worst snowfall

The strongest winter storm so far this season has forced authorities to suspend several public services.

All city-run COVID-19 testing sites will remain closed while vaccination appointments scheduled for today will be postponed to tomorrow.

Public libraries join the strike and activities organized by the Department of Education have also been cancelled.

For its part, the Long Island Rail Road suspended its service from 8 in the morning.

For his part, Mayor Eric Adams arrived early at the Mayor’s Office to supervise the work of the Cleaning Department. Adams posted the following message on his social media:

In the meantime, ConEdison is closely monitoring the winter storm because wind and snow weight could bring down power lines, causing customers to lose power and creating a safety hazard.

Also, road salt along with melting snow could damage underground electrical wiring.

The company urges the public to stay away from downed power lines.

To receive notifications about an outage you must subscribe to: coned.com/text

To report damage and outages, visit conEd.com/reportoutage or call 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).