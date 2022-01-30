Sony “will revitalize the electric car industry”: the sector welcomes technology – News – Hybrids and Electrics

Sony’s arrival in the automobile industry as a new player has been very well received by traditional Japanese manufacturers. The presence of such an important and influential company in the world of technology will help revitalize the automotive sector in a time of uncertainty and turmoil.

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida announced the establishment of Sony Mobility Inc. at CES in Las Vegas earlier this January. The new company will come into operation in March 2022 to offer electric cars that transform this means of transport into an entertainment venue or a mobile office. Its objective is to develop disruptive technologies in the field of mobility, with priority in autonomous driving, which is joined by the acquisition and management of data (big data), connectivity, artificial intelligence, robotics and other disciplines that are not directly related to the industry of the automobile as it is known today.

Toshihiro Mibe, CEO of Honda Motor, has spoken on behalf of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association), of which he is vice president, stating that traditional car manufacturers expect the arrival of new companies from other sectors and industries and that the PlayStation manufacturer, Sony, represents Japan’s new hope. “In Europe, the United States and China there are many new players who are interested in the manufacture of electric vehicles. Sony is one of them,” Mibe said on January 27 at an Association briefing. “Having them in the industry creates positive competition. Sony will reinvigorate the industry.”

The president of Toyota, AkioToyoda, who is also president of JAMA, added that he hopes the maker of televisions, computers, video game consoles and cameras will eventually join his organization.

Sony Vision-S 02 (left) and Sony Vision-S (right).

Sony has already introduced two concept electric vehicles. The first, the Vision-S it was presented at the CES in Las Vegas in 2020. Its successor, the Vision-S 02, made its appearance at the recently held CES 2022, coinciding with the announcement of the creation of the new Sony division dedicated to mobility. Both concepts were built in their own facilities by a company that already has experience in the manufacture of electric cars (it is not for nothing that it manufactures the Jaguar I-Pace and works for BMW, Mercedes Benz or Toyota): the Austrian Magna Steyr. Among the component suppliers that have also collaborated in the development of Sony’s electric car are Bosch, Valeo and Almotive.

Following the same strategy for its production models, Sony will leverage its digital technology and software expertise, and use an external partner to build its cars. This is the model that Apple, Xiaomi or Huawei have proposed on many occasions to enter the automotive sector with guarantees. With electrification, Mibe explained that there will be two approaches in car manufacturing, due to the entry of new companies that do not have experience in the production of four-wheel vehicles.

There will be a vertically integrated approach, which is the one that will be maintained by the traditional car manufacturers, who already have a long experience in the industry. At the same time there will be a horizontal or decentralized approach, which will be adopted by newcomers and which will be based on contract manufacturing. “This combination of approaches will coexist over time and change the industry for the better,” added Mibe.