Starch solution diet: does it work?

The starch solution diet has become famous as a weight loss method. However, does it work? Here we discuss its main effects.

To date, a wide variety of weight loss diets have become popular. There are so many options that we can even find their counterparts. For example, while there are very low-carb eating plans, there are also some that are abundant in this nutrient. Among these we find the starch solution diet. Have you heard about its effects?

This model was created by the doctor John McDougall, not with the aim of losing weight, but to cure certain diseases. The doctor relied on his own poor health experiences and observation of his own patients. In this way, he was able to elucidate that perhaps many of the diseases were due to the consumption of unhealthy foods. Does this diet work? Next, we review its main characteristics.

What is starch?

All plants produce and break down starch at some point in their development.. However, its fate will depend on the type of vegetable. For example, in some tubers, roots, seeds and grains it accumulates for very long periods.

In traditional food, starch is one of the nutrients that provides the most energy, not because of its caloric density, but because of the amount consumed. Thus, 1 gram of starch or protein provides just 4 kilocalories, while 1 gram of fat provides 9 kilocalories. According to this, the more starch, the more energy.

From the chemical point of view, It is a macromolecule made up of hundreds and hundreds of a simpler carbohydrate called glucose.. These are linked in a special way with each other.

Hence we hear about amylose, in which the hundreds of glucose are stretched linearly. At some point, this substance binds to amylopectin, which is a bit more messy and similar to a tree branch.

As the Mayo Clinic explains, During digestion, the body breaks down starch into glucose, a type of simple sugar. Glucose enters directly into the blood, where it is transferred to cells to provide them with energy.

Another part is stored in the liver and muscles, but takes a starch-like form called glycogen, which becomes the body’s main source of energy. In any case, starch in food typically accounts for 80% of global caloric intake.

Now, if the caloric intake of this nutrient is so high, How does a high carb diet work? In the next section all the details.

Starch consumption is associated with increased glucose tolerance. Hence many of its benefits.

What is the starch solution diet based on?

The starch solution diet is based on the consumption of whole vegetables, with greater emphasis on those abundant in starch and fiber. These include whole grains, potatoes, vegetables and fruits. In fact, you can consider a vegan diet that is high in carbohydrates and low in fat, without vegetable oil, without processed foods and limited in sugars, avocado, nuts and seeds.

The proposed feeding model does not admit foods of animal origin. Protein is obtained through sources such as grains and cereals, which contain complementary essential amino acids that increase their nutritional value.

Why is it recommended that the starch in vegetables be accompanied by fiber?

Fiber is a type of complex carbohydrate that, unlike starch, is not digested by our enzymes. Therefore, it does not provide calories. There are several types, among which the following stand out:

Insoluble.

Soluble.

Functional.

Fermentable.

Viscose.

A group of specialists confirm that soluble fiber, such as beta-glucans from oats, fructooligosaccharides (FOS) from some fruits, and pectin increase satiety. This decreases food intake to help control body weight.

In addition, these researchers demonstrated that dietary fiber consumption along with a decrease in fat and total energy contributes to the prevention of diabetes. It also helps reduce the risk of heart disease.

Experts recommend consuming between 20 and 35 grams of fiber per day. Nevertheless, a traditional diet only provides 11 grams a day. Some sources of insoluble fiber are the following:

Sunflower seeds.

Dry fruits.

Wheat bran.

Wholemeal bread.

Fresh fruits.

soybeans prepared

This type of fiber takes longer to chewwhich also produces the feeling of satiety.

The starch consumed in this type of diet is not fully digestible

Supporters of the starch solution diet believe that the presence of resistant starch in recommended foods promotes weight loss and improves health. This type of starch is a fraction that is not digested and behaves like dietary fiber. It is present in the following foods:

Vegetables.

Potato.

Green bananas.

Tubers.

In addition, also incorporated into certain food products to lower their glycemic index or the speed of absorption of sugar in the blood and the energy power. Because of this, it is believed to support long-term weight loss.

Other scientists have also studied resistant starch. They report that it can regulate blood sugar and lipids. In addition, they observed a prebiotic effect that promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria. All this translates into great potential for the prevention and treatment of various chronic diseases.

Take note of what you can eat

As we have discussed, the starch solution diet is based on whole foods. It consists of 70% starch, 20% vegetables and 10% fruit. It is classified as a “natural diet”, since it eliminates most of the processed products.

However, it may have limitations, since it does not include sources of healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts, butter, seeds, and avocado. In this case, the proteins are obtained from the combination of legumes, cereals, nuts and seeds.

To be more specific, some allowed foods are the following:

Cereals and wholemeal flours : oats, barley, rice, quinoa, rye, buckwheat, couscous, corn, whole wheat, millet, amaranth, chickpeas, soybeans, potato flour, among others

: oats, barley, rice, quinoa, rye, buckwheat, couscous, corn, whole wheat, millet, amaranth, chickpeas, soybeans, potato flour, among others Pasta : They can be whole wheat, corn, spinach, zucchini and tomato.

: They can be whole wheat, corn, spinach, zucchini and tomato. tubers and roots : potatoes, cassava, water chestnuts, parsnip, rutabaga, sweet potato, among others

: potatoes, cassava, water chestnuts, parsnip, rutabaga, sweet potato, among others Vegetables : beans, lentils, peas, soybeans, tofu and tempeh.

: beans, lentils, peas, soybeans, tofu and tempeh. Vegetables: parsley, cilantro, cabbage, spinach, arugula, onions, chives, carrots, beets, pumpkin, cauliflower, tomato, broccoli, among others.

Fruit Pairing: red varieties such as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries; yellow or orange such as pineapple, peach, orange, tangerine, grapefruit, guava, bananas, among others

Pairing: red varieties such as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries; yellow or orange such as pineapple, peach, orange, tangerine, grapefruit, guava, bananas, among others Nuts: tree nuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios, peanuts and others.

Plant-based foods are used in the starch solution diet. Because of this, it may be limited in some essential nutrients.

What you can’t eat

We are going to detail the 3 types of foods that you cannot eat on a carbohydrate solution diet:

Meats and animal products: this includes different meats, such as red meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, and shellfish. Milk and dairy products, such as yogurt, cheese, among others, are also not allowed. Remember that many of these foods provide healthy fats and good quality protein.

Vegetable oils : the use of any vegetable oil, such as corn, canola, sunflower or olive, is not allowed. Avocado, nut butter, and nuts are limited. These oils are a source of essential fatty acids, protectors of heart health and natural anti-inflammatories.

: the use of any vegetable oil, such as corn, canola, sunflower or olive, is not allowed. Avocado, nut butter, and nuts are limited. These oils are a source of essential fatty acids, protectors of heart health and natural anti-inflammatories. Processed and packaged foods: these products are added with many additives and added sugar. However, some packaged foods like minimally processed salads are just as fresh as unpackaged foods.

Does the starch solution diet work?

If the question is whether it works for weight loss, there is no doubt that the significant decrease in fat in the diet leads to a caloric deficit that gives results. However, from a nutritional and health perspective there are some observations:

The omission of healthy fats, such as essential fatty acids omega 3 and 6, can affect the requirements of this nutrient in the body, especially if it is maintained in the long term.

The balance of the diet, as contemplated by the USDA for 2020 to 2025, can be lost. In this sense, it is recommended to incorporate all food groups for mixed diets. Meanwhile, for vegetarians it is suggested to include dairy products, eggs and oils.

The starch solution diet, as proposed, it is recommended more for people who have some experience with diet plans for weight loss. Also, calorie counting is suggested for best results. Combining it with exercises and healthy habits would be ideal.

Beginners should opt for a more balanced vegan diet, which covers all the requirements in terms of fatty acid profile. In any case, before adopting this or any other diet, it is best to consult with a nutrition professional.

