Stays? This will do Barcelona with Byron Castillo

An exit to foreign football has not yet been specified and the player will be presented at the ‘Yellow Night’.

Barcelona and Byron Castillo have not yet found an offer that meets their expectations in the face of a possible exit to foreign football. The good right back already participated in the presentation of the official uniforms of the ‘Ídolo’ and today he will be announced as a player on the 2022 squad.

+ Recognition for Oyola? Barcelona reveals the agenda of the ‘Yellow Night’

+ (VIDEO) Gustavo Cortez scores in a Racing friendly match

+ Guayaquil City completes its foreign quota with a Brazilian figure

Byron Castillo was one of Barcelona’s best players in 2021 in the LigaPro and also became one of the best full-backs in America after his participation in the Copa Libertadores and also in the Qualifiers with the ‘La Tri’ shirt.

This Saturday, January 29, 2022, Barcelona will present its fans with the squad with which they bet on all the titles in the year. Byron Castillo will be announced as the ‘Idol’ player while waiting for an offer to take him to foreign football.

Byron will not play in this ‘Yellow Night’, since he is still recovering from an injury that took him away from ‘La Tri’ in this double qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.