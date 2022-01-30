Store your entire life on the first 22 tera hard drive

This was announced today by Seagate, which states that it has already begun to distribute the 22TB drives to the first buyers, as reported at the conference after the presentation of results. The new 22 TB are the hard drives with the highest capacity on the market today. To do this, they use Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR), which makes them somewhat slower, but in return they can store more information in less space.
22TB HDD Now Available for Data Centers
However, the units between 16 and 20 TB continue to use CMR, or Conventional Magnetic Recording, so the speed they reach is higher as they also have more magnetic plates and arms. The first 22TB drives they are available only to a limited number of customers, primarily data centers looking to maximize storage space.
To get the most out of them, companies have to use a software that writes the data from the way as sequential as possible, avoiding random writes. In addition, once the data is written, it is desirable that the written information is modified as little as possible to maintain a predictable performance by the software.
Unfortunately, Seagate has not released the specifications for these drives, as their configuration may vary depending on customer requests in terms of performance and power consumption. However, when using hardware similar to the range Exos X20 20TBwe can see that the maximum reading transfer speeds can be up to 285MB/s.
Hard drives will increase in capacity
Seagate is also working on hard drives that use the technology HAMRor Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording. Some customers already have the first test units, and are even using them on a limited basis to test their durability. Although this technology makes hard drives consume more energy, it also allows for higher speeds and capacities. In fact, Seagate claims that by 2030 they hope to be manufacturing 100TB hard drives.
Western Digital, for its part, is working on the MAMR technology to achieve higher capacity. With HAMR, hard drive heads have a laser diode that heats a tiny spot on the drive for recording by reversing polarity, which is the principle behind today’s hard drives.
WD’s solution uses microwaves at frequencies between 20 and 40GHz to generate a tiny vortex that changes the polarity of the bit you want to modify. With it, it is possible to increase the density of hard drives.
In short, we see that hard drives are not going to disappear in the coming years, neither in data centers nor in computers or network storage devices. Where it is difficult to see them is already in laptops, where SSDs have won the game.