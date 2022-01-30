Store your entire life on the first 22 tera hard drive

This was announced today by Seagate, which states that it has already begun to distribute the 22TB drives to the first buyers, as reported at the conference after the presentation of results. The new 22 TB are the hard drives with the highest capacity on the market today. To do this, they use Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR), which makes them somewhat slower, but in return they can store more information in less space.

22TB HDD Now Available for Data Centers

However, the units between 16 and 20 TB continue to use CMR, or Conventional Magnetic Recording, so the speed they reach is higher as they also have more magnetic plates and arms. The first 22TB drives they are available only to a limited number of customers, primarily data centers looking to maximize storage space.

To get the most out of them, companies have to use a software that writes the data from the way as sequential as possible, avoiding random writes. In addition, once the data is written, it is desirable that the written information is modified as little as possible to maintain a predictable performance by the software.