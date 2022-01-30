Summary of the game Puebla vs. Tijuana (3-1). GOALS

The Puebla from Nicolás Larcamón keeps the decibels high, moves further and further away from that description of Cinderella and with another good exhibition came from behind to beat Tijuana 3-1, a club that did not play badly, but ended up giving in to the power of the local team.

with victory, There are already seven units that the Strip has in the contest, which gives him to rub shoulders with the leaders, Blue Cross and Atlas, the three with seven accumulated units, although in his case their goal difference is higher (+4), since the football that has developed has been richer.

‘Goal missed, goal conceded’

The fringed team took the ball for half an hour in the first half, although suffered from a lack of aim that would complicate a good part of the match. In the meantime, he stifled the opponents he gave him to get some interesting close-ups, without hitting a single one.

The sharpest action for the Larcaboys was the penalty given at minute 22, due to a foul on Emanuel Gularte, although he ended up missing two charges that occurred consecutively.

In the first instance, Guillermo Martínez made the payment, although Gil Alcalá dived to his left to stop the shipment; Fortunately, the action was invalidated, since the goalkeeper stepped forward. In the next action, Diego de Buen muddied the leather on the right base of the Xolos arch.

The fault hit the people of Puebla, who were disorganized for a few minutes that were well used by the Xolos, who They went ahead with a header from Lisandro López, who arrived in reinforcement to the country.

The Strip has a reaction

Once again, the team from Puebla had to move forward and they did so well that was uncovered with three goals in the complementary part. He hit with a penalty first and from then on he only took advantage of the spaces that an urgent Xolos gave him, a club that still hasn’t won.

at minute 58 george choral He was in charge of, now yes, taking advantage of a charge from 11 meters so that the beast was unleashed.

In 79′ Maximiliano Araujo took advantage of a rebound to turn it around and at 88 Fernando Aristeguieta He uncovered himself with a great goal with a shot from outside the area to put the icing on the victory that puts Puebla on top.