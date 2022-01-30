Super Bowl 2022: when is it, where will it be played, which teams are participating and who will perform at the halftime show

The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated events of the year for all lovers of the National Football League (NFL), and also for those who love to watch the halftime show. Here we present all the details you need to know about ‘Super Bowl’.

This Sunday, January 30, the finalists will be announced.

The Chiefs and Rams start as slight favorites against the Bengals and 49ers to seal their ticket to Super Bowl, in the penultimate stop of a fast-paced NFL playoffs that have left famous victims on the road.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, who will meet in the AFC final, and the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, who will meet for the National Championship, are the last four teams standing in a postseason marked by surprises and comebacks at the last second.

The American Football League (NFL) has barely been able to catch its breath after the vibrant divisional round, which for many was the best weekend in the sport in recent decades.

Three of the four games were decided by field goals in the last breath and meant the farewell, perhaps definitive, of two legends like Tom Brady (Buccaneers) and Aaron Rodgers (Packers).

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

The 2022 Super Bowl final will take place on February 13. The NFL sporting event will start at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time).

Where will the Super Bowl be played?

The game for the American Football League final will be played at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles County, California.

Los Angeles was the city that hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967. On that occasion, the Green Bay Packers were crowned champions by beating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

Who will be at the Super Bowl halftime show?

The show will star one of the most important musicians in Los Angeles: Dr. Dre, who will be accompanied by Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

Here below we leave you the trailer of the halftime show, which has excited the fans of the stars that will be on stage.

Where to see the Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on ESPN in Latin America. If you are in Mexico you can follow it on TV Azteca and Televisa. Also on TUDN, Fox Sports. In the United States, it tunes in to NBC and Telemundo.