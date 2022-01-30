Thanks for the magical trip.

Tom Brady has not yet made his plans official, but sources indicate that the quarterback will retire from the NFL. While we wait, we leave these heartfelt words for such a great athlete

Dear Tom,

Thanks. It was the first word that came to mind.

It is not deep. But when you think about what covers everyone in the NFL community — fans, reporters, rivals, and the like — it seems to do it in the most clear, concise, and compelling way.

Sources indicate that Tom Brady will communicate his plans after the Super Bowl. Getty

For those who followed you from your early days with the New England Patriots as an unlikely sixth-round pick, when your agent said the 199th pick would be wiser to rent than buy, thanks for taking us all on a magical ride. and memorable 20 years. Many feel a connection with you because of it.

Those who connected with the greatness of the past two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surely feel the same way. You helped restore the franchise, which hadn’t been in the playoffs since 2007, to relevance and greatness once again.

And for those who see you a little differently, the “thank you” still applies. They are no doubt grateful that sources say you plan to retire. When you win as much as you did, it doesn’t always make you the most likeable superstar.

This is what this writer would highlight for those curious about what stood out the most in his 20-year career: he always seemed committed to being the best quarterback and teammate, it was equally important to be a good son, husband and father.

So after prime-time games, he would always say goodbye to parents Tom Sr. and Galynn, making sure his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their children, Jack, Benny, and Vivian, knew he was thinking of them and couldn’t wait to see them. You also made sure to point out all the sacrifices they made to allow you to do what you loved.

Soon you will have the opportunity to do the same for them and when you decide to officially announce your plans, it will not be surprising to learn that this is the essence of any decision.

For some reporters who were allowed to get within a meter of each other, perhaps shooting a video of you walking through the tunnel at Gillette Stadium before a game or having the chance to sneak up on your locker for a quick chat, that was always more admirable.

People sometimes asked, “Is it really that perfect?” Or, “What is he really like?”

Those who do what we do for a living can only come so close to knowing the answer, so the answer would usually go something like this: The way he looks you in the eye when you talk to him makes you feel like the person more important; rare humility combined with the deadliest competitive drive and clutch gene.

We all have stories to share, like the time you drove by on the way to the stadium in December 2019 and chatted with my kids. They still talk about it today. Their father does too, reminding them that even if someone is at the top of their profession, that doesn’t excuse them from showing courtesy and respect to their commons.



Thanks for that, because as you can attest, kids don’t always listen to Dad enough. It helps to be able to bring up the Tom Brady anecdote from time to time.

More stories? When you turned 40, the people closest to you painted a picture of your career: from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Rochester, New York, to the sixth hole at Pebble Beach.

Personally my favorite: Opening night of the Super Bowl on January 31, 2017 when Panini’s young reporter Joseph Perez, who was 7 years old and stood on the shoulders of Trent Dilfer to stand out from the crowd, asked you who your hero was . You choked while talking about his father. You’re so polished in interviews that there weren’t many times when emotion came to the surface. It was real.

Another one that stands out is the last Super Bowl you lost, to the Eagles. They were crushed. But you told your children that it was a great lesson… sometimes we try our best and it doesn’t always turn out the way we want.

Then there was the time when you were on WEEI sports radio in Boston for their weekly interview and talked about a book, “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz, that helped you through a time of vulnerability. It was hard to find on New England bookstore shelves after that and it seemed like you live by those four agreements:

Be impeccable with your word. Don’t take anything personally. Don’t make assumptions. Always do the best you can.

There are countless stories, combining football and life, that created a powerful bond between you and those who followed you closely.

We look forward to hearing from you when the time is right. Until then, on behalf of many, let’s leave it here for now: Thanks.