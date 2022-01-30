The 8 best apps like Brain Training to exercise your mind

Surely you spend more than an hour a day on social networks, which may not be very productive, so it is better to use part of that time to exercise your brain with a good application.

There are a large number of applications and tools that we can have on our mobile, from social networks, cooking applications, to edit photos, music players, to games of all kinds. Therefore, today we want to talk to you about the apps that exist to exercise the mind. Have you heard of that? Brain Training-type apps can be considered as games or educational applications that help keep the mind active, they are a good option to spend time in a fun way and at the same time exercise the brain. Take note of these recommendations that we bring for you.

Top of the best alternatives to Brain Training

Exercising your brain with your mobile is one of the best decisions you can make to pass the time and you will love any of the apps on this list.

rise up

Excellent app to start exercising your mind, Elevate is a free mental training tool, created to help improve concentration, speech skills, processing speed, memory, math skills and more. One of the features of this app is that each person receives a personalized training program, adjusting to the user’s available time to maximize results.

BrainHQ

It is considered one of the apps that has been clinically confirmed to improve people’s cognitive performance, it has two dozen brain training exercises divided into six categories: attention, brain speed, memory, interpersonal skills, intelligence and navigation.It was created by a team of outstanding neuroscientists, with exercises that have been shown in more than 100 published scientific articles, to make real and lasting improvements in brain function, BrainHQ can be thought of as a personal brain gym.

eidetic

It is an app that helps to develop our memory capacity, through puzzles and challenges that allow us to exercise our brain. It has 98 levels that get progressively more difficult as you progress. You can turn on notifications to always remind you to train your brain a little every day.

Brain Wars

Fun and learning in a single app, Brain Wars is an app that allows you to compete in real time with other players worldwide, to solve exercises of speed, precision and concentration through 10 different types of games such as sudoku, puzzles, sums, quick selection, among others

happify

This is another fun option among applications to train the mind or brain, developed from the basic foundations of positive psychology, in order to help its users to better manage stress and your emotions throughout the day.Available in its free form, but also have a payment plan with more options and progress evaluation reports.

memorized

A fairly complete app, offers more than 20 games to exercise the mind, helping to improve speed, concentration, logic and memory. Too has math exercises with approximately 450 levels of learning. The app also features relaxing exercises at the end of training sessions so you can go into a relaxation phase after you finish using the app.

ClockWork Brain

For puzzle lovers this is the right app, the central axis of this application are the puzzles, which are designed to train different areas of our brain. In total there are 17 different games that will help you sharpen your memory, concentration, reasoning and language skills. You can schedule a personal training with the Daily Boost. If you are a fan of this type of app, here are 9 other puzzle apps, the first one is incredibly good.

lumosity

We close this count with the app considered the best of all to exercise the mind, its main feature is its exercises created by expert scientists, which are based on the ability of your brain to change. The exercises found here are simple and help improve reaction and efficiency in different areas. You can choose between more than 40 games, each one exercises a part of the brain: memory, processing speed, attention and speed when solving problems. With these apps to exercise your mind you will improve your concentration, memory and agility, they are a good option to use on the way to work.

