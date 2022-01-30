The blooper of the Bolivian defense and goalkeeper Lampe in the defeat against Venezuela

An error in the background led to the goal of the visit for 3-1

It was not a good night bolivia in the match he played as a visitor against Venezuela by the date number 15 of the South American Qualifiers. The group that directs Cesar Farias arrived in Barinas with the goal of winning to get closer to the playoff spot, but suffered a tough 4-1 win that leaves him with very few chances of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Before the Red wine, those from the Altiplano managed to get within range of the scoreboard, but a mistake of their own ended up condemning them.

They were nine minutes into the second half and Venezuela achieved a partial victory by 2-1. However, Bolivia was confident of going for a tie that did not seem so far away. It was at that moment when the blooper came on an exit from the bottom. The centrals tried to get out playing down: Jairo Quinteros gave in at great risk Diego Bejarano and this left the pass very short for the goalkeeper to leave Carlos Lampe. The goalkeeper from Vélez Sarsfield hurried up but was unable to connect the ball before the attentive onslaught of Darwin Machis, who took the ball from him and defined with all the bow at his disposal to decree the 3-1.

The panorama would become even more complicated for the Bolivian team when, four minutes later, the expulsion of Leonel Justiniano for a stomp on Romulo Otero that the Ecuadorian referee William Warrior warned at the request of the VAR. Already with ten men, it would be much more difficult for Farías’ men to think about a comeback and they ended up suffering a tough 4-1 defeat that took them away from the World Cup dream.

Bolivia moved away from the possibility of qualifying for Qatar 2022 (REUTERS / Manaure Quintero)

The historic striker Solomon Rondon, with three goals, was the great figure of the game. The remaining goal of the Red wine was the one mentioned Machis. For Bolivia had discounted Bruno Miranda.

With this victory, Venezuela remains last in the qualifying standings, with ten points. Bolivia, which sought to add a victory that would at least bring it closer to the position that gives a ticket to the playoffs, was left with 15 units, four below Uruguay, the team that today occupies the fifth step.

When there are still three dates left for the end of the South American Qualifiers, only two selections have their ticket insured for the contest: Brazil Y Argentina.

