The changes that the Mexican National Team can present to Costa Rica

The Mexican National Team will recover several elements for the confrontation against Costa Rica, which will be at the Azteca stadium, so there will be changes in the lineup

Gerardo Martino made modifications that were the key for Mexico to win against Jamaica in one of the most complicated visits in the Concacaf Octagonal. Among those changes was the entry of Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Diego Lainez, who changed the pace of the game in Kingston.

Given these changes and the criticism that the Mexican fans made on social networks, where they demanded changes on time or asked for more minutes from certain players, in ESPNDigital We present the changes that “Tata” can make for this Sunday’s game against Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium.

Henry Martin

The ‘Bomba’ could be one of the main changes in the Tricolor’s attack, not only because he collaborated with one of the two goals against Jamaica, but also because he can bear the responsibility of the attack if Raúl Jiménez is not in good condition physical.

Although Jiménez is recovering from a calf injury and therefore did not play against Jamaica, Henry can replace Rogelio Funes Mori as ‘9’ of the Aztec squad and thus show that he has the scoring nose to lead the national team to victory.

Hirving Lozano

The ‘Chucky’ will be ready to play after he served the game of suspension against Jamaica. It is worth mentioning that the Napoli player did not travel to Kingston because he had accumulated two yellow cards in the tie.

In this way, the ‘Chucky’ will be able to be under the command of Martino and go out as part of a stellar attack and position himself as a right winger, a place where he feels more comfortable or even be able to play on the left to make cuts towards inside and stay on your profile. Lozano could come in for Uriel Antuna, who played on the right wing against Jamaica.

Jesus Manuel Corona

The ‘Tecatito’ was one of the key changes against Jamaica. The Sevilla player entered at minute 71 and his individual quality was immediately shown and he made important changes of rhythm so that the Mexican team could have greater superiority in heads-up matches and accumulate more people in the attack.

Corona, although he came in for Antuna, could be placed as a left winger, a position he normally occupies in his club, and thus displace Alexis Vega, who participated last Thursday in that band, as a center forward, a position he also knows well.

Diego Lainez

The Mexican youth entered the 54th minute for Andrés Guardado, who was one of the two insiders that “Tata” put in midfield. Lainez could occupy the same space for the game against the Ticos and thus accumulate more offensive projection players.

Urged by three units, the option for Martino to put a lot of people in attacking conditions could be a good option and Lainez, who also has offensive sacrifice, could be a good option to be in the midfield and position himself as an interior.

Gerardo Arteaga

Similarly, another of the changes that the Mexican fans requested was the ownership of the Genk side, who entered for Jesús Gallardo at minute 71 in the game against the Caribbean. Arteaga has good attacking conditions and also defends very well, so he can be a good option on the left side.

In addition, Arteaga did a good team with Diego Lainez and Alexis Vega on the left wing in the minutes he was on the pitch, as they opened up key spaces for the comeback in Kingston.