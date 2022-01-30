The Criollos de Caguas lose to the Dominican Republic in their second game of the Caribbean Series | Baseball

Despite the criollos’ comeback attempt, the fiery offense of the Dominican team propelled the Cibao Giants over Puerto Rico to give them a 5-3 victory.

For their part, both Major League Baseball Dominicans prevailed, early on, to defend the locals.

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó took charge of the game, in his first at-bat, by connecting a hit, which drove in the first Dominican Republic run.

Likewise, left fielder Marcell Ozuna drove in the second run for the Giants with a sacrifice fly.

However, Canó’s good performance did not end in the first episode, because with a double he drove in two runs in the seventh inning. In this way, he finished with three RBI and 4-2 on the diamond.

At the bottom of the eighth inning, an error by the Puerto Ricans allowed the fifth run.

Similarly, on defense, the Dominicans looked good, as left-handed pitcher Raúl Valdés only allowed one hit until the sixth inning.

However, in the sixth inning, the Puerto Rican offense threatened to come back, when Danny Ortiz doubled to left field, allowing David Vidal to score the first run for Puerto Rico.

Likewise, David Vidal was once again the star figure for the Criollos by hitting a home run with a runner on base, bringing the Puerto Ricans closer.

Hopes for the Puerto Ricans faded somewhat, after the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (LBPRC) pitcher of the year, Eric Stout, was forced to withdraw from the game. Stout reportedly had soreness in his left leg after pitching six innings and allowing two runs.

The left-hander – who was the reinforcement of the runner-up Indios de Mayagüez – had a dominant regular series in the LBPRC with a 1.24 ERA and a 3-0 record in six games.

As if that were not enough, Puerto Rico’s offense was unable to capitalize on the many opportunities they had to score. The Puerto Ricans had players in second and third position in the upper parts of the fifth and seventh innings, respectively.

This represents the second loss for the Criollos in the Caribbean Series, since they also lost, yesterday, surprisingly against Panama 3-2.

The Los Santos Astronauts left the Puerto Ricans on the ground in a dramatic finale, starring an indisputable Edgar Muñoz.

Puerto Rico will face Mexico tomorrow, Sunday, at 3:00 p.m.