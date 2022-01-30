The data that terrifies El Salvador whenever it comes to Honduras for qualifying

2022-01-30

Talk about duels Honduras Y The Savior it is to speak of catracha supremacy in any tournament in which they face each other. The “H” grows and always makes the cuscatlecos look bad.

But this time let’s only talk about qualifying duels, where always Honduras It has a huge advantage against the Salvadorans, who have not found the formula to prevail against ours.

Throughout history the catrachos impose their law against the rivals on duty and get the positive results. This afternoon (6:05 p.m.) The Savior visit once again someone else’s fiefdom, where they always fall.

Those led by Hugo Perez come to their ninth visit to Hondurasfourth in a row Olympic from San Pedro Sulawhere they have always come out with defeats.