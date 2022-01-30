The daughter of Marco Antonio Solís and Beatriz Adriana announced happy news

Marco Antonio Solis, has become one of the most important Latin singers in the world. It is that the songs of the famous Mexican artist have crossed language barriers and have been sung by people from all over. However, this time we will talk about his daughter who belongs to his first marriage and who also has great popularity throughout the continent that grows daily on the networks.

Beatriz Adriana Solis She is the daughter of the first marriage, as we mentioned before, which had the buki with the Mexican singer Beatrice Adriana. He also has an excellent relationship with her father since she constantly shares photos with him. Also with her sisters marla Y allisonwhich belong to the married couple the buki has with Christy Salasis also carried in the best way.

For her part, the eldest daughter of the talented Mexican singer attended the concerts he gave at the end of last year with her half-sisters. Marco Antonio Solis beside the bukis after 25 years of absence on stage. Also a few days ago Beatrice Solis celebrated the birthday of his little daughter and his father was present with the rest of his family.

Undoubtedly, this great popularity that the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis is reflected in the social networks Since every time he makes a publication, his followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising the great figure he has as well as everything he shares.

Beatrice Solis On this occasion, he announced happy news that has to do with his musical career. It is that next Friday, February 4, the daughter of the buki will launch “I was left empty”. This musical theme is a Banda version that will be available on all digital platforms. With this release, the daughter of the famous singers will seek to continue the legacy of her father and mother.