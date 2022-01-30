The Empire of Pain story

Patrick Radden spent years investigating the origins of the opioid crisis and discovered that the ambitions of the Sackler family ended up unleashing one of the largest public health crises in the United States. He found that the mix between marketing, science and business that the family managed in their Purdue Pharma company was fatal. The desire for profit ended up risking the prestige of science. Radden visited the country as a guest of the Hay Festival.

How did it get into the story?

“It was a strange process. He had never written about the pharmaceutical business before, but he had read a lot about drug trafficking, particularly between Mexico and the United States, and was very interested in the administrative organization of the cartels. Before working full-time at The New Yorker, I wrote a big story for The New York Magazine in 2012 about the Sinaloa cartel as a business. One of the things that caught my attention was that around 2010, the Mexican cartels started selling more heroin in the United States, it was mysterious because they used to sell more cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine, why all of a sudden more heroin? The answer was that the demand had increased, because there were many Americans addicted to painkillers, such as oxycodone, which is a chemical cousin of heroin.

It was interesting that, by researching illegal drugs, studying how the demand worked, I found a story about addiction and abuse of legal drugs. It always seemed to me that the line between the legal and illegal worlds is very thin, and here the legal had created a situation that helped the Mexican cartels. These people were not his clients, but they fell into the world of drugs with a pill that a doctor in a white coat prescribed for them in an office.

Why did you focus on the Sackler family?

“I did research on the opioid crisis and there was a company that had played a special role, Purdue Pharma. For me it was a surprise that the Sackler family owned it, because I knew that name, not because it had anything to do with the pharmaceutical business, but because I live in New York and one of the most beautiful places in the whole city is the Sackler Wing. from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This family, which was recognized for being elite and very generous, had made much of their money from the sale of this drug that had ruined many lives.”

Did you have access to family?

“They didn’t want me to have it, so they made it very difficult. I asked them for interviews and they said no, then they threatened to sue me and over two years I received innumerable letters from lawyers warning me that if I continued they would sue me; so I had to be creative.

I had access to documents that came out in the lawsuits in the United States and I interviewed more than 200 people, who worked for the family and the company, and who knew her socially.

I did a lot of research because I didn’t want the book to read like I was looking at them through a telescope, from far away. I wanted him to feel close and the only way to do that was to talk to people who were his friends, they even gave me the history of the family’s Whatsapp group, and I think that helped me create a more intimate story.

His descriptions are very detailed and he creates atmospheres, what is that border between journalism and literature?

“It’s my style of writing, my books and articles have a lot of research, but I don’t want them to feel like homework for the readers, like I put all that research on the table and now they have to read it to them, I want it to feel like a story, a novel, that appeals, that means finding characters that are appealing and trying to build scenes that are vivid, use suspense and some of the techniques of fiction, but in something that is totally based on fact. It is curious to be here in Colombia because one of my models, not so much for this book, but in the first ones, was News of a kidnapping by García Márquez, which is journalistic, but tells the story, unfolds like a novel, although they are real people, recent events, but with the idea of ​​wanting to create scenes, textures, descriptions. It’s a more seductive reading experience.”

How do you prevent that taste for literature from making you lose credibility?

“Unfortunately there are examples of people who have cheated, in the United States there is the case of the journalist for The New Yorker, and author of one of the most famous non-fiction narrative books, Truman Capote. Now we know that there are parts of Cold-blooded that was invented It is a risk, but for me, if you are going to use this type of technique you have to be scrupulous with the facts. So in my books there are references at the end, this one is almost a hundred pages in fine print. If you see something and wonder how I knew it, you can go to the end of the book. If there is an email, you can see at the bottom how I got it. Some people read the book and it’s so intimate that they think I must be making it up. For example, I’m talking about the sex life of Arthur Sackler and his second wife Marietta, where did I get that? Marietta, who is now deceased, wrote a private memoir about her life, they weren’t put up for sale, only 200 copies came out, I found one and there I have it describing her own life, so that’s the way the reader can check my job. Most people will never look at the end of the book, but it’s important to me that people who want to find the details.”

After reading your book there is that shadow of doubt about science, should we trust it so much?

“This is the most difficult question of all. In the book, I tell the story of how, in the 1950s, Pfizer bribed an official from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The book came out in April and I had just gotten my first dose of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine, and was about to get my second. I think it’s difficult because, on the one hand, it’s important to recognize that humans are fallible, we’re not perfect, doctors are fallible, regulators are fallible, and the pharmaceutical industry is a profit-seeking, money-seeking industry, and there are so much so that sometimes they are not well regulated. We can recognize that, but if you go to the other extreme, particularly in the United States, now there are people who don’t trust any experts, they don’t trust doctors, they don’t trust officials, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, they don’t believe in anything anymore, and they don’t want to get vaccinated, and that’s crazy. Vaccines are a miracle and we should celebrate the fact that they created them. It’s uncomfortable for me to talk about this, but I think it would be a mistake to believe in everything innocently and that doctors never fail, that the industry is benevolent and that regulators are perfect, but it’s also a mistake to be so cynical that we don’t recognize that when there is an expert consensus telling you that you should get vaccinated, you should.”