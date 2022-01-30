The FC Barcelona confirms the cession of Adama Traoré!

Luxury reinforcement for FC Barcelona for the second leg of the 2021-2022 season. Xavi has tirelessly insisted on the need to have players who can enhance the attack in order to reverse the worrying start of this season. There are two titles to play for (LaLiga and Europa League), which is why the coach from Egar has requested signings.

Adama Traoré is the icing on the cake for the Catalans. Barça has reached an agreement for the international with Spain to return to the Camp Nou in this winter market as a loan until June 30 of this year. The clubs have included in the agreement a non-mandatory purchase option for 30 million euros plus capital gains. In the event that it materializes, Traoré will extend his stay in the culé team for four seasons.

The one from L’Hospitalet de Llobregat has agreed to a reduction in his salary in order to return to Barcelona, six and a half years after he left the Catalan club. It was in the 2015-2016 season that he arrived at Aston Villa, from Barça. Later, he played for Middelsbough FC and then, in 2019-19, he landed at Wolverhampton, where he has played until now.

Adama Traoré has made a great effort to return to what has been his home since the beginning of his career and at Barça they undoubtedly value him. It is worth remembering that the attacker He trained at La Masia since he was eight years old, in 2004, and since then he has been climbing in the different categories of the Barça youth academy, until debuting in the first team eleven years later, in November 2013, in a LaLiga match against Granada.

A ‘victory’ for the Barça

With such a delicate economic situation and with the salary limit very much against it, it is a true victory that FC Barcelona is reaching the end of the winter transfer window with three luxury signings: Dani Alves, Ferran Torres and now Adama Traoré. The azulgrana have known how to reinforce themselves and now it is necessary for these movements to give the last blow of authority on the pitch.

Barça has great challenges between now and the end of the season, so it will be key for all the players to be at 100%, including the new signings. In times of crisis is where more opportunities appear… and for Barça all the cards are on the table.