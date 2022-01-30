The foreign club that confirms interest in José Juan Macías: The doors open for him

unexpectedly the Getafe rescinded the loan with Chivas de Guadalajara for José Juan Macíaswhich will motivate the return of the scorer the following week to meet with the board and ponder what his future will be, but there is a team from the MLS that has already officially opened the doors for him, so the ball is in JJ’s own court.

Brian Bliss, director of footballers at the Sporting Kansas City of the MLS recognized that they have followed Macías’ career very closelywho would be the ideal substitute for another MexicanAlan Pulido, because the attacker was operated on a knee and will miss the rest of the year, so they are looking for a gunner who meets the qualities of a natural netbreaker.

In this regard, the leader of the American team listed the qualities of the Mexican soccer player of the Sacred Flock and warned that they will not have to worry about money, because they have sufficient resources to reach a good agreement: “We know very well the player, he did well in Mexico, in Concacaf with the U-17, with the U-20 team, the Olympic team, we know that he has a contract with Getafe on loan, I am not sure of the player’s current situation, we know of his abilities, he is a quality player, he is at a very good age, but that is the only thing I can say about it ” .

“We are only looking for a player, it is the striker, the scorer, we have an open place, budget space and that is number 9 for the season, to help compensate for the loss of Alan, we hope to close the player and arrive before the season. Unfortunately time has passed, we know that we are going to have all the players in the season, not in preseason, so we are doing well.” Bliss commented in statements for the Goal.com portal.

They expect the arrival of Macías in the following weeks

Bliss explained the urgency with which they are working to find their new inside forward, since the loss of Pulido left them with serious offensive problems and they trust that they will be able to reach an agreement with JJ Macías: “We made some strong decisions, some for financial issues, age. The players we announce will be good additions. We have a good group. We hope in the next three weeks to have a new ‘9’ for the season. The expectations of the team, the fans, the owners is to be at the top of the season.”

“Look, it’s hard to replace Alan, it’s very difficult, last season you know we had a lot of players contributing to the goal, jplayers like Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloil, Alan, were three scoring players, we still have Daniel Sallói, Johnny Russell, maybe one more player can come in that position. I know our expectations. Peter demands a lot from the players. We finished the season very well. We are ready for the challenge.” the director of Sporting Kansas City abounded.