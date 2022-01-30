The future of money will be digital. But only when states and central banks allow it

the future of money is played in the digital arena. Since Satoshi Nakamoto created bitcoin more than a decade ago, the weight of cryptocurrencies has been growing until reaching heights difficult to imagine a scant decade ago. Not only have they gained weight, popularity, projection and a value that has made them an object of desire among speculators interested in taking advantage of their volatility. Also, and perhaps this is an equally crucial consequence, it has forced the States and regulatory bodies, such as the central banks or the US Federal Reserve, to get down to work and embark on the complex task of equipping themselves with your own digital money.

They are doing it. That the institutional machinery has been running for some time to test the possibilities of official digital money is evident; but it is no less so because its rhythm is slow, hesitant, marked by private cryptocurrencies and with an eye on what the neighbors are doing.

More than out of a genuine vocation to adapt to a scenario in which e-commerce plays an increasingly important role, the regulatory bodies’ commitment to digital money seems motivated by the emergence of cryptocurrencies or the desire not to lose weight on an international level. As the US reserve itself acknowledges, sitting idly by and giving up an “e-dollar” could end up undermining the country’s supremacy in the world markets.

Perhaps the main handicap of digital money for organizations such as central banks, however, is that it forces them to face complex debates. And challenges. Considerable challenges. On the table there are questions of such depth as the impact that digital money could have on the financial system, its security, the role of the central banks themselves, the privacy of transactions or even the technological challenge that would entail putting the system into operation.

In an attempt to calibrate the debateA few days ago, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) published a report with the pros and cons of equipping itself with a hypothetical digital dollar. Along the same lines, in Europe the Central Bank gave its consent in the summer to “start the research phase of a digital euro project”. At the earliest, the date that is drawn from Brussels for digital euros to become a reality is 2026. Much more advantageous is China, which has already begun to test its own electronic version of the yuan in some regions and activated different initiatives to favor its establishment. , from Lottery prizes to the creation of a digital wallet (e-CNY).

In parallel to the implementation of their own currencies, the authorities are also advancing in their response to cryptocurrencies. If the implementation of the different assets differs a lot from one country to another, the same happens with their relationship with cryptocurrencies. In September, for example, the People’s Bank of China (PBC) gave a resounding fist to the table by declaring illegal both its transactions and mining or even its advertising. Russia and India are in a similar line. In Europe, including Spain, the authorities have opted for the regularization of crypto assets, making clear —in the case of Spain— aspects such as their taxation.

What’s on the table? Both in Europe and in the United States, what the regulatory authorities propose is the creation of a Central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital currency backed by a Central Bank. Unlike the money that we move when paying by card, part of the money supply and for which the role of commercial banks is decisive, a digital euro would be “pure” public money, just like the physical bills that you can now have in wallet. Its big difference with respect to decentralized cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or even the stablecoins that emerged to avoid volatility, is that it would be issued by the Eurosystem and would offer the security of money backed by the Central Bank.

Digital money — they are in charge of repeating by active and passive from the ECB — will not replace cash, but it does seek to provide a service to citizens in their day to day for their electronic purchases. In the case of Europe, for example, one of the objectives is precisely to maintain the primacy of currency over other payment methods. “It would also protect us from the risk that a public or private digital means of payment issued and controlled from outside the euro area could largely displace existing national means of payment,” argues the Bank itself.

Why do they take the step? Authorities such as the European Central Bank or the Fed, in the United States, have decided to make a move in a scenario marked by several factors. The main one, perhaps, is the increase in electronic trading operations and the loss of weight of cash, a phenomenon that has been recorded for years and has now been reinforced by the pandemic.

In Spain, the National Survey on the Use of Cash, for example, shows that 54.1% of citizens opt for the debit card as their preferred means of payment. Those who opt for cash represent 35.9%, far from the 80% they represented in 2014.

In Sweden, cash payments accounted for less than 9% of retail operations in 2020. Precisely to avoid the threat to its monetary sovereignty that could be represented by the digital currencies of other powers or the competition of cryptocurrencies —recalls Luis M. Hinojosa in Journal of European Community Law—, in 2017 and 2018 its central bank, the Sveriges Riksbank, already released two reports delving into the issuance of a digital Swedish krona. The objective: to prevent its citizens from being forced to become clients of the companies that control the electronic payment systems to make their purchases.

another key is the rise of cryptocurrencies and alternatives such as the now very deflated project Diem —formerly known as Libra—, the blockchain-based payment system with a value backed by real assets launched by Facebook in 2019. As Hinojosa points out, a proposal like the one from Zuckerberg’s firm it would pose a challenge to fiduciary currencies, the role of central banks or even the monetary sovereignty of states. With their CBDCs, notes Edward Chancellor, governments seek precisely to “recover lost seigniorage” and “combat the threat to the state monopoly posed by cryptocurrencies” or initiatives such as Facebook, which despite its potential seems to now have its days numbered. .

Keys are also the movements of China, which has managed to take the lead and make progress that is followed with special attention from the United States. Beijing started working on the digital yuan in 2014 and today the currency is already being tested in various regions of the country and there are 261 million citizens who have downloaded the digital wallet app.

In addition to your desire to avoid anonymous digital means of payment and free from official control or to strengthen its control of digital payments in its own territory, the Chinese government’s commitment to the CBDC also has a clear strategic component: to help the internationalization of the yuan. Not only that. China is seeking, explains Hinojosa, to defend its monetary sovereignty against the currencies of US technology giants, which will pivot on the dollar.

Precisely because of this strategic component, China’s decision has effects beyond its borders. In the report it has just issued, the Fed acknowledges that “it is important to consider the implications of a possible future state in which many foreign countries and currency unions may have introduced CBDC.” “Some have suggested that if these new CBDCs were more attractive than existing forms of the US dollar, the global use of the dollar could decline and a US CBDC could help preserve the international role of the dollar.”

“The e-yuan is not set to directly challenge the hegemony of the US dollar, but it can be one of many tools to raise the status of the currency [de China] in line with its economic power”, highlighted days ago Qu Qiang, a researcher at the International Monetary Institute of Renmin University, in statements to the South China Morning Post.

What problems does digital money have, then? In other words, if the future points in that direction and there is so much at stake on the table, why —with a few exceptions, such as those represented by China, El Salvador or the Bahamas—, is progress so slow in Europe or the US?

Easy: The process is anything but simple. The security they aspire to offer against cryptocurrencies forces Central Bank Digital Currencies (MDBC) to face serious dilemmas. For example, they could significantly alter the role of conventional commercial banks. As Hinojosa details, whether individuals are allowed to manage accounts in central banks or if they are distributed MDBC tokens for their day-to-day operations without having to resort to banks, it is not unreasonable to think that people who now have deposits in credit entities withdraw them to convert them into MDBC. Would that be a problem? Yes because would deprive banks of liquidity and weaken their ability to borrow and invest.

There are options to deal with this scenario, but they require weighing the pros and cons very well. For example, banks could increase the attractiveness of their deposits and thus retain their customers, but this could in turn make credit or commissions more expensive. There is also the option of setting limits on CBDC operations and controlling their possible impact, but such a measure would complicate management and efficiency. By increasing their direct relationship with citizens, central banks would also have to assume functions that now fall largely to private entities, such as the fight against banking or the financing of terrorism.

There are other challenges just as tricky. Perhaps the most discussed is transaction privacy. Among the great attractions of cryptocurrencies, it is precisely their decentralized nature that stands out or that they can pass under the “radar” of taxation, which explains, for example, their veto in China. Achieving the same level of anonymity that cash transactions offer seems difficult, but the ECB has already worked to strike a balance between confidentiality and auditability. A maxim that must also be made compatible with the technological effort that the system will require and a level of security that shields it from cyber attacks.

And the advantages? Not all are weak points, of course. Digital money also offers important strengths to regulatory authorities. Facilitate for example traceability of operations and provides more tools in the fight against money laundering or the financing of terrorism.

Another plus is the lowering of the costs involved in manufacturing cash or reducing the risk that a handful of companies may concentrate electronic payment services, which would end up harming competition and consumers themselves. They are not the only strengths, of course. The very role of central banks could gain influence by establishing a direct relationship with citizens or strengthening their ability to influence inflation or growth.

In the balance that is marking the relationship of central banks and reserves with digital money, for now at least, it seems that the plate of difficulties weighs more. Everything points to a future with digital currenciesbut as the US has just shown with the Fed’s survey document, in which it analyzes pros and cons and gives citizens a period of 120 days to give their opinion, it does not seem that we are going to see digital dollars circulating in the short term term.

