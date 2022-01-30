The games that Jorge Sánchez will miss with Club América due to his injury

During the match Jamaica vs. Mexicothe cream-blue side Jorge Sanchez suffered an injury in the first minutes of the match, which forced the national team to leave the field of play and instead, he was Louis Rodriguez player of the UANL Tigers.

The list of casualties of the Mexican National Team

The list is headed by forward Raul Jimenez, who presented a constant pain in the calf that prevented him from carrying out his activities, for which the medical body of the Selection decided to reserve it and not risk it, just like Cesar Montes who is down for Covid-19.

In the case of Jorge Sanchezit was revealed that the Americanist element suffers from a muscle strain and through social networks, it was detailed that the specific areas of the injury are the medial collateral ligament of the left knee.

What the injury of Jorge Sánchez implies for the Aztec team and the Águilas del América

The selected will not be able to play any of the remaining matches of the World Cup Qualifiers with the Selection commanded by Gerardo Martinoso his presence for the games against Costa Rica Y Panama is completely ruled out.

On the other hand, as for the games with the America clubthe defender is expected to miss games against San Luis, Santos, Mazatlan, Pachuca Y Cougarsso it is expected that he can start his recovery and rehabilitation as soon as possible, to return to the lineup of Santiago Solari and work with the rest of their peers.

The Mexican National Team after defeating Jamaica

After defeating the Kingston teamwith goals from Henry Martín at minute 81 and Alexis Vega at 83, Mexico is in third place in the World Cup Qualifiers with 17 points, while the first place is occupied by Canada with 19 units and second place belongs to the United States who has 18 points.

Meanwhile in America…

Before the FIFA datethe Eagles will play a friendly match against Blue Crosswith the aim of not losing the rhythm and staying active to face the Day 4 of the MX League.

In addition, both squads will give the opportunity to the young elements that they have on the bench and even to those who have not been able to enter the field during the first days of the season.

Position of the Eagles in the tournament

The Strategist’s Team Solari is in position number 14 of the General Table of the MX League and so far only has 1 point.