The harsh punishment of Manchester United to the footballer Mason Greenwood for assaulting his girlfriend

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood of Manchester United will not return to training or playing “until further notice”, the Premier League club said in a statement issued on Sunday after a woman accused the 20-year-old of assault. years.

Hours before the announcement, videos, photos and an audio recording were posted to the woman’s Instagram account before being deleted.

Those images show the young woman with a bloody face and blows all over her body and are accompanied by the message: “For all those who want to know what Mason Greenwood really does to me.”