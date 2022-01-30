Fernando Carrillo, who is in the country with his wife Gaby and their baby Milo, was on Thursday with journalist Vladimir Villegas who interviewed him for his program on Globovisión.

During the television space, Carrillo spoke about his projects on TV, cinema and theater. He said that he has written a book that will be published in 2023 and even assured that he sang, although Villegas asked him for an excerpt from a song, the actor did not.

However, while the program was going on, Fernando was encouraged to rap about himself, after the journalist began to read him the messages that the public sent him.

In the rap, Carrillo assures that he has been accused and arrested and is still standing. He arrives empowered everywhere and said that he is the king of novels. «They tell me everything but nobody is better than me». He stated that it hurts people to see him win, but he is still “dreaming and his fans love him”.

He also celebrates that he has been on the cover of magazines, he is proud to be an entrepreneur and an artist, he also said that “he is tired” of being seen by Gucci. “Thanks to the envious is that I destroy the vehicles and you watch over my post”, after all that, he is still standing.

«They have arrested me, they have accused me, they always talk shit about me but I am still standing, yeah… seized, everywhere (…) The reality began, the haters tell me everything, none is better than me. It hurts them to see me win, that’s why I keep playing, my fans still love me, red carpet when I go in … “says the rap.

In the interview with Vladimir Villegas, the artist called Andrés Izarra a “mariquito” and accused him of stealing the idea of ​​bringing Oliver Stone to Venezuela. He stressed that he was “the boyfriend of the manager of the Rolling Stones” and confessed that both Catherine Fullop and Delcy Rodríguez “thrown him out”, but that he wishes them both “the best”.

After more than a decade outside the Republic, Fernando Carrillo, 56 years old, insisted that everything is fine in the country. «Venezuela is beautiful and beating strong. Like I’ve never seen her. The light hasn’t gone out and I have water,” he said.

The actor is touring the country and recording videos for the second part of Dos Carrillos y medio, a kind of family reality show with which he wants to demonstrate the supposed mine of possibilities that, according to him, Venezuela hides.

