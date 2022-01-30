The most traumatic moment in the life of William Levy from Café con Aroma de Mujer

It was a traumatic experience with his son that changed the life of the gallant William Levy from “Woman-fragranced coffee”. Likewise, he thanked all the signs of affection and solidarity that he received in that traumatic moment.

Dismayed, William Levy took a break

William Levy, the heartthrob of the successful telenovela “Woman-fragranced coffee”, confessed that his life changed completely after the accident he had son. It was one of the most traumatic moments in his life. Precisely, during an interview for the Ventaneando program, the actor was honest about the experience he had.

After this episode, he acknowledged that he felt he had to withdraw from public life. The Cuban heartthrob added that, during that time, he took the opportunity to dedicate it to the most important people in his life. In addition, he stressed that he later returned to his normal life on the film sets.

“I took a good break, I was with my children, with the family and then I moved away a little, but happy, we are already with this production company, preparing several projects that are series and movies, then in a month we will start a series which is called ‘The Island’”.

William Levy and his most traumatic moment

After the actor was calmer for everything he experienced after the accident suffered by his son Christopherreported that the adolescent He experienced a collision while driving a golf cart. He underwent emergency surgery, but even so, his concern will never be forgotten because the situation was complex.

Nevertheless, the heartthrob, after the recovery of his firstborn, was much more relieved and made statements: “Yes, thank God, it has been a very hard and very difficult experience, I think that everything is learned, so we have learned a lot from that experience that we had with him, to see things differently, and now after so much time , a year after 5 surgeries and seeing him do what he loves to do, I think it is the most important thing in life, seeing your children do what they love to do, which makes them happy”.

Finally, the actor took the opportunity before the cameras of the program to thank all the signs of affection and solidarity he received. It was truly a very difficult moment that he lived: “Very grateful to the public, I send you messages of energy and very good wishes.”

Luckily, that experience is in the past and now the actor is still active in his new work projects. What message would you send to William Levy?