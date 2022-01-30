The most unknown trick to charge your mobile without connecting it to the power

Although it is something that most Android users are unaware of, it is possible charge the mobile phone without connecting it to the power, as incredible as it may seem. This is a new feature in the latest version of Google’s operating system, and is very useful in an emergency or when the power goes out at home, for example.

It is a tool baptized with the name of ‘Wireless Reverse Charge’ which, at least for now, is only available for Android phones. It basically consists of transferring energy from a mobile to another phone or tablet simply by joining the batteries of both devices.

Now, it is something that can only be done in high-end smartphones. The most simple operation: the mobile that provides the energy is placed downwards and the device that will receive it upwards, in such a way that both batteries are in direct contact.

‘Xataka Android’ has revealed this trick, through which the induction coils of the batteries allow the transfer of energy. In this way, if your phone has 3% battery and you have to make an urgent call, if you are with someone who has 78% battery on their mobile, it can transfer some energy to you.

How to charge the mobile without connecting it to the current step by step

As is logical, the first and most important thing is to make sure that the mobile that is going to power yours is 100% charged, or at least 70%. On the Android home screen, go to “Settings” and turn on “Wireless Power Share”. You don’t have to activate the function because if you do any one could transfer energy from your device. You simply have to join the battery of your phone together with that of the device that is going to transfer the energy to it. Wait a few minutes because the energy transfer is slower than if you connect the mobile to the socket.

Of course, this is not something you are meant to do continuously, but rather emergency situations.

Tricks to save battery on mobile

If you don’t want your phone to drain quickly, one of the first things you should do is disable automatic screen brightness. Furthermore, it is recommended that turn off WIFI, Bluetooth and geolocation when you are not using them.

It is also a good idea that use a dark wallpaper because dark pixels need less power than white pixels.