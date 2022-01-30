The new WhatsApp feature that will improve the experience

WhatsApp continues to work to offer its best results to all users. The messaging app is currently working on new features for voice calls and recordings.

In a recent statement through WABetaInfo, the news portal of WhatsApp confirmed that the Meta-owned app is working on a new feature called Community Home.

Community Home is currently under development. As revealed by the news portal of WhatsApp, will be released in the future for iOS and Android in Beta versions and then for all users of WhatsApp.

Photo: WABetaInfo

“As you can see on this screenshot, Community Home is a new section of WhatsApp and contains all the groups linked to a certain community of WhatsApp. Thanks to Community Home, the user will also be able to manage the groups through certain options (unknown at this time) that would help the group administrators to better manage their groups of WhatsApp“, explains WABetaInfo.

With this new update, WhatsApp aims to create a space where you can group several group chats. These can be old or new created specifically for a community. The user can be invited to a community through a link or a QR code and this can be shared privately or publicly by the administrator.

In addition, they also reported that WhatsApp has added two new localizations: Amharic (an Afroasiatic language) and Somali (the official language of Somalia, Somaliland, and Ethiopia). Now WhatsApp supports more than 40 languages.