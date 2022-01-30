The spectacular MANSION of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina: this is their life full of LUXURY (PHOTOS)

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the soccer team Man Utd He opted for a great home to live a new stage with his family.

The star chose a secluded spot in Manchester to be able to live and enjoy the company of Georgina Rodríguez, along with her four children.

IG @georginagio

The outside of the luxurious Mansion of the soccer player has a good size of green areas, since it is a rural zone, that is, it is in the field.

IG @georginagio

While inside, inside what stands out are the seven rooms (suites) that have a bathroom, as well as an extra room that serves as a dressing room.

Jackson Stops

One of the biggest attractions is that it has its own cinema with red armchairs, a giant screen and surround sound, perfect to enjoy your free time with your family.

Jackson Stops

One of the places that cannot be missed is the Gym to maintain a figure of envy, in addition to having exercise equipment, they also have a pool and jacuzzi roofed.

Jackson Stops

Also, it has a living room It has comfortable sofas, a fireplace, a television and a small dining room.

Jackson Stops

Recall that in the next 2023, the athlete will end his contract with the British team, so he will have more than a year to live there.

While the year arrives, CR7 will be able to give him the welcome to the new members of your family, that is, the Twins What are you waiting for with the Argentine model?

