the tender reaction of a girl to see herself reflected in the protagonist of ‘Encanto’

Little Manu, 2 years old, did not hesitate, because when she saw the character Mirabel from the Disney movie ‘Encanto’, she thought it was her, since both have brown skin, curly hair and wear circular glasses. “It’s me, mom! It’s me!” The minor shouted excitedly when she saw the character when they show her childhood on the tape.

The video was recorded by his mother, Hannary Marques de Araújo, from Brazil, and posted on an Instagram account dedicated to documenting Manu’s life. In the recording we see the moment in which Mirabel Madrigal becomes a teenager and the little girl shouts excitedly, “I grew up, mom!”

Along with the video, her mother wrote as if her daughter did: “many people recommended this film to us more than beautiful. Now I want to see her every day. They say I look like Mirabel, what do you think?

The tender moment has already accumulated more than 18,000 likes and became so viral that Brazilian celebrities like Bruna Marquezine gave it a Like, as well as the actress Stephanie Beatriz, who gave voice to Mirabel, left several emojis in the post. But the one who wrote a great reflection was Viola Davis, who posted the video on her Instagram profile and wrote: “The power of seeing oneself in history.”

The digital artist Rous Ilustra also made an illustration of the minor along with the Disney character, which was later shared on Manu’s account with the message: “You made us understand the true charm with this beautiful drawing! How good for me to see myself next to Mirabel. Thank you very much for this beautiful gift.”

The Brazilian media outlet Globo interviewed the minor’s mother, who commented: “We are used to seeing white, blonde, green-eyed princesses. It was so spontaneous, you know? Soon he looked at the drawing and now, he identified himself. It was too beautiful.”

Marques de Araújo, who is a stylist, also recounted how they celebrated the fact that the video reached many people: “When it got three million views, we celebrated by ordering a pizza. When Bruna Marquezine liked it, we celebrated with sushi. When Viola Davis commented, do you know how we celebrate? With nothing because I had no more money.”

Finally, the mother of the little girl, who lives in the Sete Lagoas municipality, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, said that Manu is already recognized on the streets, and also commented that her three-year-old party will have the theme of “Charm ‘.

