The tour of an apartment in New York went viral on social networks

The American, Ron Ervinused his Tik Tok profile to take a tour of his nine-square-meter room that he pays for USD 950 dollars per month in New York.

The 31-year-old comedian posted on his profile a video response to axel webberanother user of the social network who showed his apartment of eight square meters.

In his video, Ervin indicates that Webber exposes in his post a mattress queen size and says that if he had one in his apartment he would probably crush it.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLNRyh2w/

In the comedian’s post, the interior of the all-in-one apartment is distinguished. In his room there is a Individual beda chest of drawers used as a desk and coat rack.

In the kitchen there is a mini refrigerator, a grill, a dishwasher and a shelving of wall

In the same video, the American indicated that the bathroom it is shared with the resident of another department, however, he pointed out that it has not been leased.

Erik Conover, a youtuber specializing in life in New York, indicated in one of his videos that the smallest apartment with 60 square feet (five to six square meters) in the city costs $1,100 dollars per month and is located in St Mark’s Place.