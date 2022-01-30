There are 280 applicants for the 80 places in medicine at the UAP

Liberator San Martin.- From the Adventist University of Plata (UAP), they reported that they are ready to receive on their campus in the Diamante department, and in nineteen other locations in the world, those who aspire to approve admission to the Medicine career.

From the institution they communicated that to carry out this process, 104 applicants will be presented at the Libertador San Martín campus, and the remaining 176 will pay in six locations located in: Brazil, two in the United States and one in Chile, in addition to Colombia. , Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain and Peru.

“Representatives of the aforementioned nations, together with young people from Bolivia, El Salvador, Mexico and Portugal, among others, will go through this instance that will allow forming the 2022 cohort of the UAP Medicine career,” it was indicated. Applicants will be evaluated in five areas of study: Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Bible, and Communication and Reading Comprehension. After this requirement, they must also complete another step that will consist of an interview. “In this way, and by order of merit, the eighty places for this year will be selected,” they clarified from the University.

In March, the Medicine career will receive a new cohort that will add to the history and trajectory of this academic proposal that, over twenty-eight years, has trained doctors who actively serve in different places in Argentina and the world.